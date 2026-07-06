Lupin Named Among World’s Most Sustainable Companies by TIME and Statista

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla. and QUEBEC CITY, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced its debut on TIME and Statista's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list, recognizing the company's continued progress in environmental stewardship, responsible business practices, strong governance and positive social impact.

Lupin ranked 318th among 750 companies selected from more than 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential organizations. The assessment evaluated companies across more than 20 sustainability indicators, covering sustainability commitments and ratings, reporting transparency, and environmental and social performance. Lupin is among 16 Indian companies included in this year's global ranking.

Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO, Head of IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin, said, "Our inclusion in TIME and Statista's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 marks an important recognition for us. Sustainability is central to how we drive performance while advancing our purpose. We remain committed to accelerating our climate transition, strengthening governance and transparency, scaling renewable energy, and integrating ESG enterprise-wide."

The recognition reflects Lupin's sustained efforts to integrate ESG priorities across its global operations and create long-term value for patients, communities and other stakeholders. It builds on the company's strong ESG performance, including CDP's highest 'A' leadership rating for both Climate Change and Water Security, and an S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment score of 91 in 2025.

Note to the Editor



Time-Statista’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2026 List

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries – Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

For further information or queries, please contact:



Rajalakshmi Azariah



Vice President & Global Head – Corporate Communications, Lupin



rajalakshmiazariah@lupin.com

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