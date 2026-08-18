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Lupin Announces Approval from U.S. FDA for Pitolisant Tablets

August 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg.

Lupin Logo

The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg, as bioequivalent to Wakix® for the indications in the approved labeling.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 6 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries – Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Safe Harbor Statement

Wakix® is a registered trademark of Bioprojet Europe, Ltd.

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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