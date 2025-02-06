LUNGevity Foundation Welcomes Strategic Visionaries Marci Allison and Brittany McKelvey, PhD

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation’s leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals to its leadership team. Marci Allison joins as vice president of marketing and communications, and Brittany McKelvey, PhD, steps into the role of senior director of regulatory policy.

Marci Allison will lead LUNGevity’s marketing and communications efforts, focusing on enhancing the organization’s brand, reputation, and visibility. With nearly 15 years of experience at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), most recently as director of program marketing strategy, Marci brings a wealth of expertise in strategic marketing and program development. She will oversee campaigns to broaden awareness of LUNGevity’s education, research, and support programs among key stakeholders and will spearhead marketing initiatives for major events such as the HOPE Summit, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Brittany McKelvey will serve as LUNGevity’s senior director of regulatory policy, leading efforts to advance lung cancer policy, clinical trial reform, and regulatory change. She will direct the Transforming Clinical Trials Initiative, build relationships with regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA, and oversee the development of policy frameworks and regulatory comment letters. Brittany comes to LUNGevity from Friends of Cancer Research, where she spent the past four years advancing key regulatory initiatives as director of regulatory affairs. Her background as a cancer survivor and her expertise in regulatory science will be invaluable in guiding LUNGevity’s mission to drive critical policy changes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marci and Brittany to our team as we continue to grow,” said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. “Their combined expertise in marketing, communications, and regulatory policy will be instrumental in advancing our mission to improve outcomes for people with lung cancer.”

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation’s leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.

Through research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

, we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field. Through advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.

, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 18 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 234,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.2 minutes.

It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.

More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only 27% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it’s caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 64%.

