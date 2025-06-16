Lung Cancer Patient in Lantern Pharma’s Harmonic Trial Shows Durable Complete Response in Target Cancer Lesions with Survival Continuing for Nearly Two Years

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing targeted cancer therapies using its proprietary RADR® AI platform, today announces remarkable clinical observations for a patient in Lantern’s Phase 2 HARMONIC™ clinical trial. A 70-year-old never-smoker with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has achieved a durable complete response in their target cancer lesions following treatment with LP-300 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy. Importantly, the patient continues to show sustained survival benefits after nearly two years.

The patient, who had previously failed three lines of prior therapy including Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and the EGFR inhibitor Tagrisso (osimertinib), initially demonstrated a partial response with a 57% reduction in tumor volume after completion of the HARMONIC™ lead-in cohort enrollment in Q3 of 2024. The patient subsequently demonstrated a complete response in the target cancer lesions, specifically the lung and adrenal gland lesions by Q1 of 2025. This type of complete response in the target cancer lesions is atypical for this advanced and recurrent NSCLC after multiple rounds of therapy.

“This remarkable case exemplifies several of the things we have hoped to observe with LP-300 in the HARMONIC trial,” said Panna Sharma, President and CEO of Lantern Pharma. “To see a heavily pre-treated patient not only achieve a complete response in their target cancer lesions but maintain that response with excellent quality of life is truly extraordinary. This outcome provides important confirmation of our data and AI-driven approach to drug development and gives us growing confidence as we advance toward potential future registration-enabling studies for this underserved patient population that has no approved treatment options after failing targeted kinase therapies.”

Notably, the patient has shown no clinically significant adverse drug reactions or dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) over 21 cycles of treatment. By February 2025, imaging showed continued complete response in the primary target lesions with only scar tissue remaining at the site of the lung cancer lesions, and the disappearance of the adrenal gland cancer lesion, demonstrating the profound and durable nature of the therapeutic response.

Growing Global Cancer Type with No Approved Options After Kinase Therapy Failure

The proportion of never-smoking patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been significantly increasing globally over the past 30 years, from 15% in the 1970s to 33% in the 2000s. Lung cancer in never smokers is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Never-smokers represent a distinct subset of lung cancer patients1 with unique genetic profiles and limited treatment options, estimated to represent a $4+ billion annual market opportunity globally. The HARMONIC™ trial is evaluating LP-300, advanced with Lantern’s proprietary RADR® AI platform, in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin in never-smokers with advanced NSCLC who have progressed after treatment with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

Exceptional Clinical Observations in a Challenging Patient Population With Significant Unmet Needs

This case represents a particularly significant observation given the patient’s extensive treatment history, including with both immuno-oncology agents and targeted kinase therapies, and the challenging nature of advanced NSCLC in non-responsive never-smokers. The sustained response over nearly two years, combined with excellent tolerability, underscore LP-300’s potential to be a transformative treatment option for this underserved patient population and is demonstrative of the mechanistic rationale for this drug-candidate.

“The sustained response we’re observing in this patient, particularly after three lines of prior standard of care treatments, is remarkable and provides strong support for LP-300’s therapeutic potential,” said Dr. Reggie Ewesuedo, Vice President of Clinical Development at Lantern Pharma. “The fact that this patient has tolerated 21 cycles of treatment without clinically significant adverse drug reactions and has achieved meaningful durable response reinforces our confidence in the promise of this drug-candidate in this patient population.”

About Lantern Pharma’s HARMONIC™ Trial

The HARMONIC™ clinical trial is a Phase 2 study (NCT05456256) evaluating LP-300 in combination with standard chemotherapy (pemetrexed/carboplatin) for never-smokers with advanced lung adenocarcinoma who have experienced progression or intolerance to prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. The trial is designed to assess whether LP-300, when added to chemotherapy, improves progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to the current standard-of-care chemotherapy doublet alone.

The multicenter, open-label, randomized study has planned enrollment of approximately 90 patients across sites in the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. The trial compares LP-300 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in a 2:1 randomization, with co-primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).

Upcoming Milestones and Clinical Development

Lantern expects to continue reporting clinical updates from the HARMONIC trial throughout 2025 as enrollment progresses across multiple sites. The company anticipates providing an additional data update from the randomized expansion phase in the second half of 2025.

The never-smoker NSCLC population represents a significant and growing unmet medical need, with no therapies specifically approved for this patient subset. Approximately 15-20% of all lung cancer patients in the U.S. are never-smokers, with significantly higher rates in Asian populations, where up to 50% of new lung cancer diagnoses occur in never-smokers.

About LP-300

LP-300 was advanced with Lantern’s proprietary RADR® AI platform to aid in the confirmation of combination synergies and the proposed mechanism of action. The lead-in cohort of the Phase 2 HARMONIC trial demonstrated an initial 86% clinical benefit rate and 43% objective response rate, leading to the current randomized expansion phase.2

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. The company’s proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR®, leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, Lantern has accelerated the development of its growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers. On average, Lantern’s newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $2.5 million per program.

