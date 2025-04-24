Lumicera Partners with Costco Pharmacy to Deliver Cost-Plus Specialty Pharmacy, Extending Commitment to Drive Value through Better Pricing and Unmatched Patient Support

Partnership furthers access and affordability of specialty medications and offers personalized support for those with chronic and rare conditions

MADISON, Wis. & ISSAQUAH, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumicera Health Services, a specialty pharmacy solutions company, today announced a partnership with Costco Wholesale Corporation (Costco) (Nasdaq: COST) to expand cost-plus specialty pharmacy in the marketplace and offer a broad spectrum of specialty medications with unmatched patient support, pricing transparency, and clinical expertise. Through this collaboration, commercial employer benefit plan sponsors and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) that partner with Costco Pharmacy for cost-plus pharmacy will gain access to these complex- and often very expensive- medication therapies at an auditable cost.

This partnership enables Costco to expand its operations and service expertise. For more than 10 years, Lumicera has specialized in the acquisition and distribution of medications that require special handling, including refrigeration and other logistical requirements. As one of the top 15 specialty pharmacies in the United States, Lumicera has activated a comprehensive patient support model that achieved a world-class patient net promoter score of 85.5 in 2024. This model includes several Centers of Excellence (COE) which offer robust, 24/7 patient support and customized treatments by specially trained staff. With Lumicera, Costco enhances its ability to serve patients with chronic and rare conditions, offering the personalized assistance and resources they need.

“Costco and Lumicera are united by a commitment to transparency, exceptional quality, and a member-centric approach. With more than a decade of experience delivering specialty pharmacy services, Lumicera brings an industry-leading patient support model to enhance our offerings and improve patient outcomes,” said Richard Stephens, Senior Vice President, Costco Pharmacy. “Our goal is to continue to deliver significant value on specialty medications by securing better pricing for high-cost drugs, passing these savings directly to our customers, and supporting patient health and improved outcomes.”

Ben Heiser, PharmD, MBA, CSP, LSSGB, Lumicera’s General Manager added, “This partnership underscores our dedication to transparency in the pharmaceutical industry. By collaborating with Costco, we extend our cost-plus pricing model for specialty pharmacy, offering a clearer view of medication costs. As drug prices continue to skyrocket, we remain committed to doing things the right way—for both patients and our partners. By returning all negotiated discounts from drug companies through our pass-through, acquisition cost-plus pricing model, we help keep medication costs as low as possible, ensuring people can afford the critical treatments they need.”

Lumicera Health Services, a leading specialty pharmacy solutions provider, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navitus Health Solutions, which is co-owned by SSM Health and Costco. Together, they are dedicated to providing superior patient care and ensuring positive outcomes through innovative practices and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.lumicera.com.

