Lumendi Completes Strategic Restructuring to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

ZUG, Switzerland, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumendi AG, a leader in advanced endoluminal technologies, today announced the completion of a strategic restructuring designed to fuel continued growth, innovation, and market expansion. As of May 1, 2025, Lumendi AG will assume all operational activities previously conducted by Lumendi Ltd. and Lumendi International Ltd. Simultaneously, Lumendi LLC will become a 100% subsidiary of Lumendi AG and will continue development, manufacturing, and U.S. marketing and sales activities.

This new streamlined corporate structure strengthens Lumendi's ability to expand its global footprint, drive product innovation, and build new industry partnerships. Additionally, it provides strategic flexibility, supporting collaborations, financing initiatives, and market entry opportunities across multiple regions.

As part of its expansion strategy, Lumendi LLC has bolstered its U.S. commercial organization by filling key regional sales leadership and clinical support positions. These additions to the sales team mark the first phase of a broader initiative designed to meet the growing demand for Lumendi's cutting-edge platform technologies, including the DiLumen® Endoluminal Interventional Platform (EIP), especially the newly launched DiLumen EZ1 and DiLumen C1/Grasper.

"This restructuring is strategically important for Lumendi as it positions the company for the next phase of growth by enhancing our ability to continue to bring innovative minimally invasive endoscopic devices to market," stated Peter Johann, Ph.D., Chairman of Lumendi AG. "It also allows for greater flexibility in establishing partnerships within the industry, ultimately enhancing sales. As always, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the most advanced endoluminal solutions, and to creating new collaborations across the industry."

In conjunction with the restructuring, Lumendi AG also announces a new distribution partnership with MICRO-TECH Endoscopy ("MICRO-TECH"), covering the United Kingdom and Ireland. MICRO-TECH, a successful and well-established provider of endoscopic solutions with a strong growth strategy and international market presence, offers an ideal partnership to expand Lumendi's access and support across the United Kingdom and Ireland. This collaboration significantly strengthens Lumendi's commercial reach and will support broader adoption of its endoluminal platforms in key European markets.

