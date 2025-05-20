LucyRx Expands Executive Team

Strategic appointments support rapid growth with proven leadership in core operating areas

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HR--LucyRx, a next-generation pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) committed to simplifying and improving access to prescription care, recently added four healthcare industry veterans to expand core operations, including legal, sales and government programs as the company continues its rapid growth nationwide.

With patient-focused and fairly priced pharmacy benefits in high demand, LucyRx has grown quickly, now covering more than one million members with 1,200 health plan clients across the U.S.

These healthcare veterans add valuable depth to support the company’s growth—as more organizations choose its member-centered, technology-driven approach to prescription benefits.

Paul Brown, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, will oversee the company's legal strategy, compliance and risk management. Paul brings extensive experience in regulatory compliance, commercial transactions and M&A execution and integration from prior roles at Kaufman Hall (a Vizient company) and UL Solutions.

Michael McCarrell, Chief Operating Officer, will lead all core operational areas including customer service, claims administration and clinical operations. Michael brings over 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, most recently as President and COO of CPS Solutions, where he led the nation's largest hospital pharmacy services provider.

Crescent Moore, Senior Vice President of Government Programs, will lead LucyRx's expansion into Medicare and other government-sponsored markets. Crescent brings nearly two decades of leadership in Medicare Part D and clinical strategy, most recently as Director Part D/Pharmacy at BluePeak Advisors.

Cody Field, Senior Vice President of Employer Sales, joins LucyRx with a strong background in clinical care, account management, and business development. Most recently at Marsh McLennan, Cody brings a patient-first mindset and deep healthcare experience that will further strengthen LucyRx's partnerships with employers nationwide.

“Each of these leaders brings significant experience to ensure LucyRx is the most innovative, highest performing, patient-centered prescription benefit provider in the industry,” said David Blair, CEO of LucyRx. “With Mike, Paul, Crescent and Cody on board, we’re well positioned to bring our vision to life: prescription care, brilliantly reimagined.”

