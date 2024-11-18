SUBSCRIBE
Lucid Diagnostics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

November 18, 2024 
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that company management will present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum in New York on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Live and replay webcasts may be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.luciddx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-diagnostics-to-present-at-the-canaccord-genuity-medtech-diagnostics-and-digital-health--services-forum-302308185.html

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

