Lucid Diagnostics Appoints Danielle Scelfo as Senior Vice President, Market Access & Government Affairs

Scelfo to strengthen and scale Lucid's market access infrastructure ahead of key upcoming reimbursement milestones—including Medicare coverage for EsoGuard—and to accelerate commercial coverage expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced the appointment of Danielle Scelfo as Senior Vice President, Market Access & Government Affairs, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Scelfo is widely recognized in the diagnostics industry as an accomplished health policy leader with more than 25 years of strategic and operational experience across market access, reimbursement, and government affairs. She will oversee Lucid's rapidly expanding market access and reimbursement activities, focused on payor engagement and securing broad insurance coverage and patient access to its EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test.

"Lucid is at an important inflection point as we seek to expand patient access to our groundbreaking EsoGuard test and unlock its substantial commercial opportunity. The recent extremely positive MolDX CAC meeting strengthens our confidence that Medicare coverage is within sight, and that we will be able to accelerate our ongoing positive engagements with commercial insurers on EsoGuard coverage," said Lishan Aklog, M.D. , Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to have Danielle join the Lucid team at this critical juncture. She is a widely respected, strategically focused market access professional with a proven track record of building successful teams that have secured broad coverage for molecular diagnostic tests across the industry. Her efforts will be powered by a clinical evidence package that panelists at the CAC meeting confirmed strongly supports EsoGuard's performance and clinical utility in detecting esophageal precancer before it progresses to cancer."

Ms. Scelfo most recently served as Vice President, Market Access & Health Policy at ClearNote Health, a commercial-stage cancer detection company focused on blood-based molecular tests. She previously held various senior market access, reimbursement, and health policy roles in the diagnostics sector, including leadership positions at CareDx, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, and Genomic Health, Inc. (now part of Exact Sciences, Inc.). Her early career experience included roles at UnitedHealthcare, Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi S.A., formerly Sanofi-Aventis. She has also held prominent leadership positions in the diagnostics industry, including as Chair of the Coalition for 21st Century Medicine Reimbursement and Policy Workgroup and the California Healthcare Institute Diagnostic Workgroup, and contributed to multiple diagnostic CPT working groups for the American Medical Association.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Lucid team at this pivotal moment as the Company advances toward Medicare coverage and broader commercial insurance coverage of EsoGuard," said Ms. Scelfo. "I look forward to working closely with Lucid leadership to leverage the strong clinical evidence supporting this groundbreaking technology to drive widespread payor coverage, build a best-in-class market access team, and advance policies that secure broad coverage and access for patients."

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on Lucid's businesses.

