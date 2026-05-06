Lucent Diagnostics Announces Collaboration with Tempus to Integrate Blood-Based Alzheimer’s Biomarker Testing into Clinical Workflows

Agreement supports the identification of patients eligible for Alzheimer’s disease biomarker testing through Tempus Next and enables neurologists to order LucentAD® Complete on Tempus’ clinical ordering platform

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucent Diagnostics, a brand of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), today announced a collaboration with Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, to broaden access to a novel blood-based biomarker panel designed to improve detection accuracy for Alzheimer’s disease. Through the agreement, Tempus AI will build a Tempus Next care gap program for Alzheimer’s disease blood-based biomarker testing, with the LucentAD® Complete multi-biomarker blood test becoming available for neurologists to order on the Tempus clinical ordering platform.

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease today, yet only a small fraction are evaluated for eligibility for approved treatments. The collaboration aims to narrow that gap by embedding clinical guideline-directed identification and blood-based biomarker testing options directly into clinical decision-making workflows used by neurologists.

“This collaboration represents an important step toward ensuring blood-based Alzheimer’s biomarker testing becomes part of routine clinical practice – without placing additional burden on providers,” said Everett Cunningham, CEO of Quanterix. “By working with Tempus to integrate LucentAD Complete into the clinical ordering workflow, we are helping reduce barriers to access and equipping neurologists with a more seamless, non-invasive approach to identifying amyloid-positive patients who may benefit from approved therapies. As we look to advance precision health through high-sensitivity biomarker innovation, collaborations that streamline the diagnostic journey are essential to support earlier, more confident clinical decisions.”

Tempus Next is an AI-enabled care pathway intelligence platform that identifies care gaps and equips providers with actionable insights consistent with clinical guidelines at the point of care. While the Tempus Next Care Gap Program helps identify patients who may benefit from biomarker testing based on established clinical guidelines, clinicians have the option to order LucentAD Complete through existing EHR integrations.

About Lucent Diagnostics

Lucent Diagnostics, a commercial brand of Quanterix, was created in 2023 to deliver revolutionary tools that aid in the earlier detection of cognitive disease. Powered by the ultra-sensitive Simoa® technology, Lucent Diagnostics bridges the gap between research and clinical use by offering products and services designed specifically to meet the separate needs of institutions and healthcare providers. With more than a decade of proven success within the neurology research space, supported by thousands of publications and partnerships, Quanterix aims to directly impact the landscape of cognitive disease through its commercial brand, Lucent Diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.LucentDiagnostics.com

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