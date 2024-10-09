Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics to Present Data on Universal Influenza Vaccine LHNVD-110 and Antimicrobial Resistant Sepsis Vaccine LHNVD-303 at IDWeek 2024

BETHESDA, Md. & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a One Health company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, will present new data from two abstracts on LHNVD-110, the company’s single peptide universal influenza vaccine candidate, and LHNVD-303, the company’s antimicrobial resistant (AMR) sepsis vaccine candidate, at IDWeek 2024. IDWeek will take place in-person in Los Angeles, California from Oct. 16-19, 2024.





Despite the development of antibiotics in the last century, AMR continues to pose a threat to patient health with millions of deaths each year globally. Combatting and eliminating AMR requires innovation beyond antibiotics. Longhorn is developing LHNVD-303 as an approach that prevents treatment-resistant bacteria strains through a targeted cocktail of lipoteichoic acid, lipopolysaccharide and peptidoglycan.

The company will present the following posters:

Poster Title: A Single Composite Peptide Vaccine Comprising Conserved Influenza Epitopes Formulated with ALFQ Adjuvant Induced Broadly Reactive Antibodies to Human, Avian, and Swine Influenza Viruses

Presenter: Clara J. Sei, MPH, Vice President of Vaccine and Antibody Development at Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics

Poster Session: Adult Vaccines

Session Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Session Time: 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM PST

Session Location: Halls JK, Los Angeles Convention Center

Poster Title: Developing Vaccines and Antibodies Targeting Conserved Peptidoglycan, Lipoteichoic Acid, and Lipopolysaccharide Epitopes to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

Presenter: Nimisha Rikhi, Research Scientist at Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics

Poster Session: Novel Agents

Session Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Session Time: 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM PST

Session Location: Halls JK, Los Angeles Convention Center

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists.

For more information about Longhorn, visit www.LHNVD.com.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics is a closely held One Health company based in Maryland that is developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns such as anti-microbial resistance, sepsis and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn products play a significant role to surveil, diagnose, prevent and treat the next infectious disease.

Longhorn’s core product, PrimeStore® Molecular Transport Medium (MTM), is a patented, FDA cleared, state-of-the-art ambient temperature molecular diagnostic collection and transport device that can help governments, global health organizations, and drug manufacturers improve the diagnosis and treatment of highly infectious diseases such as Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB). Unlike standard devices for collecting and transporting virus samples, PrimeStore® MTM is the first molecular transport device that can safely deactivate pathogens and stabilize RNA and DNA, allowing enhanced point of care and ambient temperature transport for laboratory based molecular testing and characterization.

