Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics to Present Data on Antimicrobial Resistant Sepsis Vaccine LHNVD-303 at The Union World Conference on Lung Health 2024

BETHESDA, Md. & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a One Health company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, will present new data on LHNVD-303, the company’s antimicrobial resistant (AMR) sepsis vaccine candidate, at The Union World Conference on Lung Health 2024. During the poster session, Longhorn will highlight how LHNVD-303 provides broad coverage against sepsis caused by AMR-strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The Union conference will take place in-person in Bali, Indonesia, from Nov. 12-16, 2024.





Although antibiotics have been developed over the past century to fight AMR, it remains a significant threat to patient health, causing millions of deaths worldwide each year. Addressing and eradicating AMR necessitates innovative solutions beyond traditional antibiotics. LHNVD-303 is a vaccine designed to prevent antibiotic resistant bacterial infections, and clear associated toxins, including those related to Mycobacterium tuberculosis, using a targeted combination of lipoteichoic acid, lipopolysaccharide, and peptidoglycan.

The company will present the following poster:

Poster Title: A composite peptide vaccine targeting M. tuberculosis and gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria may provide useful strategies to combat TB and sepsis, and mitigate antimicrobial resistance

Presenter: Clara J. Sei, MPH, Vice President of Vaccine and Antibody Development at Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics

Poster Session: Immunology - research into diagnostics and immunity

Session Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Session Time: 12:40 PM WITA

Location: International Convention Centre, Bali, Indonesia

The Union, also known as the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, is the world’s first global health organization committed to eradicating tuberculosis and lung disease, leading to a healthier world. Its members, staff, and consultants work in more than 140 countries globally. To learn more about The Union Conference on Lung Health visit, conf2024.theunion.org.

For more information about Longhorn, visit www.LHNVD.com.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics is a closely held One Health company based in Maryland that is developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns such as anti-microbial resistance, sepsis and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn products play a significant role to surveil, diagnose, prevent and treat the next infectious disease.

Longhorn’s core product, PrimeStore® Molecular Transport Medium (MTM), is a patented, FDA cleared, state-of-the-art ambient temperature molecular diagnostic collection and transport device that can help governments, global health organizations, and drug manufacturers improve the diagnosis and treatment of highly infectious diseases such as Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB). Unlike standard devices for collecting and transporting virus samples, PrimeStore® MTM is the first molecular transport device that can safely deactivate pathogens and stabilize RNA and DNA, allowing enhanced point of care and ambient temperature transport for laboratory based molecular testing and characterization.

