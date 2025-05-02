SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Longeveron® to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8, 2025

May 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
    
Conference Call Number:    1.877.407.0789
Conference ID:    13752361
    
Call meTM Feature:  Click Here
Webcast:  Click Here
    

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B™), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor and Media Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com



Florida Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Earnings
Amgen Advocates For ‘Pro-Growth Tax Policy’ Instead of Tariffs to Boost Domestic Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Flat 3d isometric businessman hands show thumb up finger gesture to business winner. Business success concept.
Earnings
Lilly Unfazed as CVS Picks Novo’s Side in Obesity Market Battle
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative design. Desperate employee, office worker standing near question mark symbolizing business struggles, options. Choosing strategy for achieving goal. Concept of business, career development
Earnings
Tariffs Keep Biogen Execs Busy in Q1 but Impacts Expected To Be Minimal
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Moderna Misses Q1 Revenue Expectations, Plans Another $1.5B in Cuts
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong