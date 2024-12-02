SUBSCRIBE
Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on December 5, 2024

December 2, 2024 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place December 4-5, 2024.

Details for the Company’s presentation:

Date:December 5, 2024
Time:12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET

The webcast for this conference presentation may be accessed at the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Longeveron website for 180 days following the conference.

Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or asked during the event.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-BTM development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor and Media Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com

