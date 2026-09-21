Lōkahi Therapeutics™ Continues ai² Pipeline™ Division Collaboration with The University of Alabama to Advance Asset Evaluation and Biopharma Talent

RUTHERFORD, N.J. & LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lōkahi Therapeutics™, a subsidiary of Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK), today announced that The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business will continue its participation in the ai² Pipeline division for the upcoming academic year. The renewed collaboration extends a hands-on program in which students evaluate real-world biopharmaceutical business development and asset assessment opportunities. The program also supports Lōkahi’s strategy of identifying and evaluating promising therapeutic assets that may have been overlooked or are no longer being actively developed.

During its first year, the ai² Futures Lab™ engaged 64 students and identified more than 45 potential assets, several of which advanced into active pipeline discussions. The program expands Lōkahi’s sourcing reach and analytical capacity while supporting a disciplined, capital-efficient approach to pipeline development.

University of Alabama students will work alongside industry professionals on therapeutic asset identification, evaluation, and strategic assessment. Their work will include market analysis, intellectual property assessment, regulatory strategy, and commercialization planning, culminating in recommendations that may inform partnership discussions, licensing opportunities, or potential acquisition.

“The University of Alabama has been an important contributor to the growth of the ai² Division, and we are pleased to welcome another cohort of students,” said Brian Peters, Senior Vice President, ai² Division, Lōkahi Therapeutics™. “Students are not working on simulations. They are evaluating real opportunities and learning how strategic decisions are made in biotechnology. The collaboration strengthens our asset-origination capabilities while giving students practical experience with the cross-functional considerations that shape biopharmaceutical development.”

Rob Morgan, Ph.D., Director of the BIZ Path, STEM Path, and CREATE Path to the MBA programs at The University of Alabama, added: “The ai² Division allows students to apply classroom knowledge to meaningful business challenges while working alongside industry professionals and gaining exposure to the life sciences sector.”

About Lōkahi Therapeutics™

Lōkahi Therapeutics is a capital-efficient biopharmaceutical platform company focused on identifying, evaluating, acquiring, and advancing overlooked therapeutic assets. Through its ai² platform and ai² execution model, Lōkahi integrates cross-functional expertise and disciplined decision-making to drive strategic development and long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.lokahithera.com. For more information about the ai² Division programs, please visit www.ai2equals.com.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) operates Lōkahi and, through its subsidiary Glucotrack Technologies, Inc., focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, including a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system. The Glucotrack CBGM is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. For more information, please visit www.glucotrack.com.

About Culverhouse College of Business and the STEM Path to the MBA Program

Established in 1919 by Lee Bidgood and currently led by Dean Kay Palan, the Culverhouse College of Business at The University of Alabama is a top-ranked leader in business education, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees and has been accredited by AACSB since 1929.

Culverhouse launched the STEM Path to the MBA program in 2011, providing students from technical and scientific disciplines with unique exposure to business education throughout their undergraduate studies, culminating in the earning of an MBA with one additional year of study.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "plan," and "will" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack's results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations, or otherwise); the ability of Lōkahi Therapeutics™ to identify, evaluate, acquire, and advance therapeutic assets; the ability to maintain and expand academic and institutional partnerships; the ability to successfully integrate acquired assets into the company’s pipeline; general business and economic conditions; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026.

Glucotrack

GlucotrackPR@icrinc.com

Lōkahi Therapeutics™

ir@lokahithera.com