Logical Biological Launches Sister Company, Logical Antigen, Delivering Customised Antigen and Protein Purification for IVD Market

SANDWICH, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Diagnostics--Logical Biological, biospecimen and critical material experts, today announced the launch of a new sister company, Logical Antigen, focused on rapid and customised delivery of high-quality antigens and biologicals, for research and manufacturing of diagnostic products.

Antigens are a key component in the manufacture of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test reagents, often used in controls to confirm test performance. However, unmet needs currently exist in relation to protein derived material availability, suitability and consistent performance. Helping to solve these challenges, Logical Antigen offers both native and recombinant antigen customisation, as well as serum and plasma customisation and engineering, unlocking clinical innovation and addressing supply sustainability. The company will focus on antigen and raw material development tailored to complex biological requirements, with stringent quality standards and large-scale usage.

Led by Managing Director Hannah McIntosh, the Logical Antigen founding team of three scientists each have over 20 years of protein purification experience. Their streamlined workflows enable customised antigen delivery within weeks, accelerating the industry-standard timelines which traditionally have taken years. This significantly reduces timelines across discovery, design review, validation, and product development pipelines.

Stephane Argivier, Chief Executive of Logical Biological, said: “The launch of our sister company addresses today’s and tomorrow’s global challenges in the supply of critical raw materials. Hannah and the team at Logical Antigen are amongst the very best in the world at what they do, providing deep expertise in protein purification, as well as serum and plasma engineering. This launch strengthens our ‘One Logical’ offering and demonstrates our ambition to be the partner of choice, delivering at scale for diagnostics leaders.”

Hannah McIntosh, Managing Director of Logical Antigen, commented: “Logical Antigen was born from the urgent need for faster and more flexible development of antigens and biologicals. We've assembled a brilliant team with complementary expertise, working from state-of-the-art facilities at Discovery Park. By combining our specialist protein purification knowledge with Logical Biological's industry-leading expertise, we are entering a new era of protein engineering, supporting faster and more accurate detection of diseases.”

Based alongside Logical Biological at Discovery Park in Kent, UK, Logical Antigen is now operating out of a new, purpose built laboratory space. Structured as ‘One Logical’ family of companies, Logical Antigen’s commercial and business support functions will be delivered by the existing team at Logical Biological.

Logical Antigen’s customisation capabilities are based on refined extraction, isolation, and purification techniques, from native biological sources, to preserve structural conformation, post-translational modifications, and biological activity. The expert team will also offer recombinant antigen development services to support diverse project requirements and achieve superior performance through novel downstream purification protocols. The team is able to rapidly scale up production to meet growing demand without compromising on quality or delivery timelines.

Alongside their antigen focus, Logical Antigen will also support Logical Biological by increasing customisation options, including delivering processed biospecimen, bulk serum and plasma. Logical Antigen’s scientific expertise, combined with Logical Biological’s in-depth knowledge of IVD applications, will enable the development of products precisely aligned to customer needs.

The launch marks the latest phase in Logical Biological's strategic expansion, supported by strong financial performance with EBITDA figures up nearly 30% on FY24. Building on initial capabilities in biospecimens and bulk disease state plasma, the company continues to invest into customisation capabilities to deliver critical components for IVD controls and calibrators, with further capability expansion planned for the future.

Logical Biological is an expert leader in critical biological materials for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and therapeutics industries. With extensive capabilities in development, manufacturing and supply, Logical Biological is improving health outcomes for all through enhanced access to critical raw materials, enabling rapid advancements in disease detection and identification.

The company delivers a sustainable supply of customisable materials to a global customer base, including biospecimens, bulk disease state plasma, tissues and cells. Supporting diagnostics and therapeutic research, development, and IVD control manufacture, Logical Biological has a strong focus on quality, technical expertise and customer service, with ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered at Discovery Park in Sandwich, UK, Logical Biological received a King’s Award for Enterprise in 2024, recognising excellence in international trade, along with featuring on the 2024 Financial Times list of ‘Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies’.

Established in July 2025, Logical Antigen drives scientific and clinical innovation through agile and client-focused large scale protein purification. Specialising in the customised development of high-quality native and recombinant antigens for research and diagnostic applications, Logical Antigen leverages advanced biotechnology platforms tailored to complex biological requirements and the highest standards of quality.

With scientific precision, reliability and speed, the expert Logical Antigen team can complete antigen development in a matter of weeks - speeding up traditional timescales of years - enabling clients to accelerate discovery, verification and product development.

