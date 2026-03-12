Locus Cell, Taiwan-Based Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO, Signs MoU with Charles River at APAC Biomanufacturing Leadership Summit

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Cell Co., Ltd. ("Locus Cell"), a Taiwan-based cell and gene therapy (CGT) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Charles River Laboratories ("Charles River"), a global contract research organization (CRO) providing drug development support and biologics testing solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the APAC Biomanufacturing Leadership Summit 2026 in Singapore.

The Summit, positioned as the flagship APAC biomanufacturing forum, convened regional executives, investors, regulatory experts, and scientists under the theme "Shaping the Region's Bioproduction Landscape – From Scale-Up Innovation to Quality Compliance." Discussions centered on strengthening regional manufacturing capabilities, accelerating innovation, and ensuring alignment with global quality and regulatory standards.

Over its decades-long history, Charles River's global services have supported the research or development efforts behind a significant number of FDA-approved therapeutics in recent years, underscoring its central role in advancing biomedical innovation worldwide.

The MoU establishes a framework for the Parties to explore potential collaboration in CMC support, analytical testing, technical development, and related services for advanced therapy developers in Taiwan and across the Asia-Pacific region.

As a CDMO dedicated specifically to cell and gene therapy manufacturing, Locus Cell is building a digital-native smart cell factory in Taiwan to support the rapidly growing CGT sector in Asia. By combining Locus Cell's advanced therapy manufacturing capabilities— including CAR-T, iPSC, and immune cell platforms — with Charles River's global expertise in biologics testing and analytical development, the Parties intend to evaluate opportunities for technical alignment, service integration, and mutual customer referral mechanisms, subject to further discussion and definitive agreements.

"This MoU reflects our shared commitment to strengthening collaboration in advanced therapies," said Sean Chang, CEO of Locus Cell. "Locus Cell is a CDMO dedicated specifically to cell and gene therapy. We are building a digital-native smart cell factory from the ground up in Zhubei, Taiwan, designed to integrate AIoT systems, digital manufacturing, and future automation under PIC/S GMP standards. By combining Charles River's global expertise in testing and analytical development with Locus Cell's dedicated CGT manufacturing platform in Asia, we see a strong strategic fit to support advanced therapy developers across the region. Taiwan is also establishing a supportive regulatory framework for regenerative medicine, and we welcome international partners to collaborate with us.

