Lobe Sciences Provides Corporate Update

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (“Lobe” or the “Company”) (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products using lipid technology to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs is providing a corporate update with respect to certain recent transactions. The Company wishes to provide notice of the following transactions:

On March 14, 2024, the Company issued C$678,450 (US$500,000) principal amount of convertible notes (the “Notes”). The Notes were secured against the Company’s intellectual property. The security interest has since been released. The Notes bear interest at 10% per annum and mature on March 15, 2027. The Notes are convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) upon listing of the Common Shares on the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd. or another recognized securities exchange in the United States or Australia (collectively, a “Designated Stock Exchange”) prior to maturity at any initial public offering price. The Company and the holder of the Notes have agreed to amend the Notes to comply with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and to provide that the conversion price shall be equal to the lowest price permitted by the policies of the CSE.

On April 4, 2024, the Company issued 16,424,220 Common Shares in settlement of C$318,782 owing by the Company to Clearway Global, LLC (“Clearway”), a related party.

On May 15, 2024, the Company issued C$1,462,716 (US$1,072,609) principal amount of convertible notes (the “ Settlement Notes ”) in satisfaction of outstanding accounts payable. The Settlement Notes bear interest at 10% per annum and mature on May 15, 2027. The Settlement Notes are convertible upon a change of control or upon listing of the Common Shares on a Designated Stock Exchange prior to maturity at the greater of: (i) C$0.024; and (ii) the initial public offering share price, if applicable; provided that in no case shall the conversion price be less than the minimum price permitted under applicable law or the rules of any exchange on which the Common Shares are then listed for trading, which shall be not less than $0.05 while the Common Shares are listed on the CSE, without the prior consent of the CSE.

Effective September 1, 2024, the Company entered into a compensation agreement (each, a “ Compensation Agreement ”) with each director of the Company providing for the issuance of 7,000,000 Common Shares to each director (the “ Compensation Shares ”). One third of the Compensation Shares were issued upon signing of the Compensation Agreements, one third of the Compensation Shares are to be issued on the one-year anniversary of signing the Compensation Agreements and the remaining Compensation Shares are to be issued on the two-year anniversary of signing the Compensation Agreements.

On November 13, 2024, the Company issued an aggregate of 10,828,400 Common Shares to a former director, a current officer and Clearway, in settlement of $246,572 owing to such person.

On December 12, 2024, the Company issued a convertible note to a private investor for gross proceeds of US$250,000. The convertible note bears interest at 10% per annum and matures on December 12, 2027. The note is convertible into Common Shares upon completion of a transaction as defined in the convertible note agreement at a 30% discount to the prevailing market price at the time of conversion. The Company and the holder of the convertible note intend to amend the convertible note to comply with the policies of the CSE and to provide that the conversion price shall be equal to the lowest price permitted by the policies of the CSE.

On December 13, 2024, the Company issued an aggregate of 850,000 Common Shares to a former officer and director in settlement of $17,000 owing to such person.

On January 29, 2025, the Company issued an aggregate of 9,413,333 Common Shares to current officers and directors of the Company in settlement of $188,267 owing to such persons.

On January 31, 2025, the Company issued 3,500,000 restricted share units to an officer of one of the Company’s subsidiaries, with 1/3 of such restricted share units vesting on issuance, and 1/3 vesting on each of the first and second anniversaries of issuance.

In connection with the above transactions, an aggregate of 36,015,952 Common Shares and 3,500,000 restricted share units were issued to “related parties” (within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”)), and such issuances were considered “related party transactions” for the purposes of MI 61-101. Such related party transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the related parties nor the consideration paid by the related parties exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Company also wishes to provide the following corporate update on its current operations:

The Company continues to make significant progress in its businesses, notably Conjugated Psilocin TM and Altemia. As previously reported, the Company has obtained two patents issued by the US patent office for psilocin mucate (Conjugated Psilocin TM ). The Company has also filed patent applications in multiple key international pharmaceutical markets as a follow-up step.

The Company published the results of a key clinical study: “Phase 1, First-in-Man Clinical Trial and Pharmacokinetics of Psilocin Mucate (L-130)” in the peer reviewed Journal of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (2024;5(3):1061.

The Company has received pre-IND “Investigational New Drug” feedback from the FDA. This key consultative step with the US regulator allows the Company to confirm the steps necessary to complete the pre-clinical program to file and obtain an IND to initiate human clinical trials. The Company is now actively finalizing the development plan based upon this feedback.

About Lobe Sciences, Ltd. - Lobe Sciences, Ltd. is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on using lipid technology developing solutions for unmet medical needs. Lobe Sciences is developing patented drug candidates to treat chronic cluster headache and innovative medical foods to address deficiencies commonly seen in sickle cell disease (Altemia®).

