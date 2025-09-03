SUBSCRIBE
Lisata Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will provide a corporate overview in a pre-recorded, on-demand presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held in New York City from September 8-10, 2025.

The on-demand recording of Dr. Mazzo’s presentation will be available starting Friday, September 5, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the Company’s presentation and for more information on the conference, please visit: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/#conference-info.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology. The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For a comprehensive overview of certepetide's mechanism of action, please view our informative short film. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Lisata Therapeutics
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@lisata.com

Media:
ICR Healthcare
Elizabeth Coleman
Account Supervisor
Phone: 203-682-4783
Email: elizabeth.coleman@icrhealthcare.com

