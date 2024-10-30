SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lipella Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2024 Spartan Capital Investor Conference

October 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO) (“Lipella” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on addressing serious diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that CEO Jonathan Kaufman, PhD will be presenting at the 2024 Spartan Capital Investor Conference that is being held on November 4, 2024, at the Pierre Hotel in New York.

Event: Lipella Presentation - 2024 Spartan Capital Investor Conference

Date: Monday, November 4th, 2024

Time: 9:25 am EST

Jonathan Kaufman will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022. For more information, please visit www.lipella.com or LinkedIn

CONTACT

Jeff Ramson
PCG Advisory
jramson@pcgadvisory.com
646-863-6893

Pennsylvania Events
