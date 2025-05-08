Lilly announces transitions in executive leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced executive leadership transitions that will further enhance the company's ability to drive sustained, long-term growth and ensure that its medicines continue to reach millions of people worldwide.







Lilly has experienced significant growth over the past several years, particularly in the U.S. and cardiometabolic health businesses. The company anticipates continued growth in these areas, along with further pipeline advancement. To help drive this next wave of growth, Lilly is increasing its leadership focus on the U.S. business and global therapeutic areas.

Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president, Lilly International, will become executive vice president and president, Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities. In this capacity, Yuffa will lead the U.S. business, including sales, marketing, and commercial capabilities for all marketed products, and will be responsible for the commercialization of upcoming product launches in the U.S.

Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, and president, Lilly USA, will become executive vice president and president, Lilly International and will lead all markets outside the U.S. Jonsson's leadership of Lilly's cardiometabolic and U.S. businesses has driven significant growth and increased market leadership. That success, combined with his deep expertise in global launches, will help Lilly accelerate growth internationally.

Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., general manager of Lilly Canada, will be promoted to executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health and will join Lilly's executive committee. A 16-year Lilly veteran, Custer began his career at Lilly in sales and marketing before transitioning to Lilly Research Laboratories (LRL), where he led the early development of key immunology and diabetes programs, including tirzepatide. He held roles of increasing responsibility within LRL, serving as senior vice president of Portfolio Strategy and head of Business Development.

"Thanks to Patrik's leadership, Lilly's cardiometabolic health and U.S. businesses have achieved tremendous growth over the past few years," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO. "With these changes, we will create the additional focus we need to reach the next level. I am confident that Patrik, Ilya and Ken will continue to advance our long-term strategy to discover, develop and deliver medicines that can help people live longer, healthier lives."

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn . C-LLY

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including about Lilly's leadership and the company's strategic plans, reflecting Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there can be no assurances of achieved objectives or strategy execution as planned. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

