Ligand to Participate in May 2026 Investor Conferences

JUPITER, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Royalty Company Conference (Virtual): Ligand CEO Todd Davis and Wes Kaupinen, president and CEO of Ligand portfolio company Palvella Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET on May 6, 2026.



Ligand CEO Todd Davis and Wes Kaupinen, president and CEO of Ligand portfolio company Palvella Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET on May 6, 2026. Bank of America Healthcare Conference (Las Vegas): Management will participate in a fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. PT on May 12, 2026 and be available for one-on-one meetings on May 12, 2026 and May 13, 2026.



Management will participate in a fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. PT on May 12, 2026 and be available for one-on-one meetings on May 12, 2026 and May 13, 2026. CJS Securities Spring 1x1 Conference (Virtual): Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 13, 2026.



Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 13, 2026. H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq (New York): Management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET on May 19, 2026 and be available for one-on-one meetings.



Management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET on May 19, 2026 and be available for one-on-one meetings. RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (New York): Management will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 20, 2026.



Management will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 20, 2026. Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (Minneapolis): Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 28, 2026.



Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 28, 2026. Benchmark Healthcare House Call Conference (Virtual): Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 28, 2026.





Ligand management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors and attendees during these conferences. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Bank of America, Benchmark, CJS Securities, Craig-Hallum, H.C. Wainwright, or RBC representative.

About Ligand

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 100 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand’s royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICIL™, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit www.ligand.com or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investors:

Melanie Herman

investors@ligand.com

(858) 550-7761

Media:

Kellie Walsh

media@ligand.com

(914) 315-6072