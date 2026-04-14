Ligand Partner Travere Therapeutics Receives Full FDA Approval for FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in FSGS

FILSPARI is the first and only approved medicine for this rare kidney disorder and leading cause of kidney failure

Ligand is entitled to a 9% royalty on worldwide net sales of FILSPARI

JUPITER, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that its partner Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FILSPARI® (sparsentan) to reduce proteinuria in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) without nephrotic syndrome.

FILSPARI is the first and only medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of FSGS, marking its expansion beyond IgA nephropathy (IgAN) into a second rare kidney disease. FILSPARI is currently the most commonly prescribed FDA-approved medicine for IgAN and Ligand is entitled to a 9% royalty on worldwide net sales.

“We congratulate Travere for achieving this incredible milestone, which builds on other recent successes for FILSPARI,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Ligand. “As the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for this rare and serious condition, FILSPARI offers new hope for kidney patients. This approval positions FILSPARI to be a key driver of long-term royalty growth for Ligand in 2026 and beyond.”

People with FSGS who do not have nephrotic syndrome span across types of FSGS and represent a population aligned with the KDIGO guidelines for treating glomerular diseases. Nephrotic syndrome is commonly defined as the presence of three concurrent criteria: proteinuria greater than 3.5 g/24h, edema, and albumin less than 3.0 g/dL. Travere estimates that the addressable population in the U.S. is more than 30,000 individuals with FSGS who do not have nephrotic syndrome.

In Travere’s Phase 3 DUPLEX Study, the largest head-to-head interventional study in FSGS to date, patients treated with FILSPARI in the overall study population experienced a statistically significant 46% reduction in proteinuria from baseline to Week 108 compared to 30% for those treated with maximum labeled dose irbesartan (nominal p-value, 0.0299). In patients without nephrotic syndrome, FILSPARI demonstrated even greater improvements compared to maximum labeled dose irbesartan across proteinuria and eGFR. Those without nephrotic syndrome who were treated with FILSPARI experienced a 48% reduction in proteinuria from baseline to Week 108 compared to 27% for those treated with irbesartan, which was statistically significant (nominal p-value, 0.0075). FILSPARI-treated patients without nephrotic syndrome also demonstrated a benefit in eGFR with a treatment difference of 1.1 mL/min/1.73 m2 based on mean change from baseline to Week 108 (-11.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 for FILSPARI compared to -12.4 mL/min/1.73 m2 for maximum labeled dose irbesartan). Across both adult and pediatric patients, FILSPARI was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to irbesartan and consistent across clinical programs.

In patients without nephrotic syndrome, FSGS is largely driven by stress on the kidney’s glomeruli and the activation of the pathways that cause inflammation and scarring. FILSPARI’s dual mechanism of action addresses these processes by targeting endothelin A and angiotensin II receptors, which are believed to help protect the kidney and reduce damage.

About Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare proteinuric kidney disorder in both children and adults defined by progressive scarring of the kidney and often leads to kidney failure. FSGS is characterized by proteinuria, where protein leaks into the urine due to a breakdown of the normal filtration mechanism in the kidney. Once in the urine, protein is considered to be toxic to other parts of the kidney, especially the tubules, and is believed to contribute to further disease progression. FSGS without nephrotic syndrome spans all categories of the disorder.

About the DUPLEX Study

The Phase 3 DUPLEX Study is the largest interventional study to date in FSGS. It was a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, parallel-arm, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial that assessed the efficacy and safety of FILSPARI in 371 patients ages 8 to 75 years with biopsy-proven or genetic FSGS. After a two-week washout period, patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either FILSPARI or irbesartan, the active control, and subsequently dose titrated to the maximum dose of 800 mg of sparsentan or 300 mg of irbesartan, as tolerated. In the study, nephrotic syndrome was defined as (a) documentation of nephrotic syndrome in the medical history, or (b) the concurrent presence of proteinuria >3.5 g/24 hours (adults) or UPCR >2.0 g/g (pediatric patients <18 years of age), serum albumin <3.0 g/dL, and edema at baseline. The primary efficacy endpoint at the final analysis was the rate of change in eGFR from baseline to Week 108. The two-year results from the study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Patients who completed the DUPLEX double-blind portion of the study on treatment were eligible to participate in the open-label extension of the trial.

About Ligand

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. The company owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 100 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. The company’s royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICIL™, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit www.ligand.com or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words “on-track,” “positioned,” “look forward to,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to: expectations regarding the statements regarding our mission to transform care for patients with rare kidney disease; statements related to the estimated size of patient populations for FILSPARI for FSGS; and statements regarding Travere’s Phase 3 DUPLEX Study and its results. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to Travere’s Phase 3 DUPLEX Study for the treatment of FSGS with FILSPARI and its results. The Company also faces risks and uncertainties related to its business and finances in general, the success of its commercial products, risks and uncertainties associated with its preclinical and clinical stage pipeline, risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory review and approval process, risks and uncertainties associated with enrollment of clinical trials for rare diseases, and risks that ongoing or planned clinical trials may not succeed or may be delayed for safety, regulatory or other reasons. Specifically, the Company faces risks associated with the ongoing commercial launch of FILSPARI in IgAN, the timing and potential outcome of its and its partners’ clinical studies, market acceptance of its commercial products including efficacy, safety, price, reimbursement, and benefit over competing therapies, risks related to the challenges of manufacturing scale-up, risks associated with the successful development and execution of commercial strategies for such products, including FILSPARI, and risks and uncertainties related to the new administration, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to tariffs and the funding, staffing and prioritization of resources at government agencies including the FDA. The Company also faces the risk that it will be unable to raise additional funding that may be required to complete development of any or all of its product candidates, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions; risks relating to the Company’s dependence on contractors for clinical drug supply and commercial manufacturing; uncertainties relating to patent protection and exclusivity periods and intellectual property rights of third parties; risks associated with regulatory interactions; and risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products, including current and potential future generic competition with certain of the Company’s products, and technological changes that may limit demand for the Company’s products. The Company also faces additional risks associated with global and macroeconomic conditions, including health epidemics and pandemics, including risks related to potential disruptions to clinical trials, commercialization activity, supply chain, and manufacturing operations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including under the heading “Risk Factors”, as included in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investors:

Melanie Herman

investors@ligand.com

(858) 550-7761