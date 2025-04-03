Press release

LIfT BioSciences gains access to half a million allogeneic donors through collaboration with Gift of Life Biologics

Access to extensive donor pool supports LIfT’s move into the clinic

London, 03 April 2025 – LIfT BioSciences, (‘LIfT’ or ‘the Company’), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, and Gift of Life Biologics, (‘GOLB’) a leader in the provision of cellular starting material for cell therapies, announce a collaboration with GOLB as LIfT’s preferred partner for sourcing hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for the production of its clinical grade Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs), a first-in-class cell therapy designed to overcome treatment resistance in solid tumours as the Company prepares to initiate its clinical trials.

The collaboration will provide LIfT with an unparalleled donor network with no supply constraints. Gift of Life Biologics’ stringent quality standards and access to a diverse registry of over 500,000 well-characterised donors will enable the selection of specialised donors that meet LIfT’s patented donor selection and manufacturing process, ensuring that patient safety and success remain at the heart of the Company’s manufacturing strategy.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences commented: “In selecting Gift of Life Biologics as our preferred partner for sourcing HSCs, we are ensuring that our IMAN platform is both built on a foundation of the highest quality and scalable to meet demand. Their extensive donor pool and rigorous GMP standards enable us to scale without constraint, while precisely selecting super donors aligned with our proprietary intellectual property. This is a critical step forward as we move towards clinical trials of our first-in-class immuno-modulator, and further reinforces our position as the global leader in neutrophil-based immunotherapies.”

Eric Strati, Pharm. D., Chief Executive Officer of Gift of Life Biologics said: “We are thrilled to be selected by LIfT Biosciences as the preferred partner for sourcing HSCs for the production of its IMAN platform. With access to over 500,000 healthy, well characterised donors and a fully integrated facility that is FDA registered and EMA GMP certified, Gift of Life Biologics is best positioned to work with LIfT on executing a highly innovative approach to characterising super donors with exceptional anti-cancer neutrophils. We greatly look forward to supporting LIfT with the development and potential commercialisation of its neutrophil-based cell therapies that could deliver transformative outcomes for patients in need.”

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT Biosciences is a UK & Ireland biotech moving into clinical trials for their first-in-class unique allogeneic neutrophil based cell therapy that rejuvenates immune competence and overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours. LIfT’s Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) kill in a non-antigen specific manner and turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour to give a durable response and lasting immunity. LIfT’s extensive patents give them ownership over the allogeneic neutrophil space in oncology and other therapy areas. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced using exceptional stem cells (HPC, iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering.

The Company is preparing initiatives with a range of pharmaceutical license partners to develop a portfolio of engineered CAR IMAN cell therapies to destroy a range of solid tumours. See www.LIfTBiosciences.com

Further information

Investors:

Alex Blyth

ablyth@LIfTBioSciences.com

Media:

ICR Healthcare

Lindsey Neville, Namrata Taak, Evi Useh

liftbiosciences@icrhealthcare.com

About Gift Of Life Biologics

Gift of Life Biologics is a fully integrated provider of cellular starting material with exclusive access to the Gift of Life Marrow Registry assets, consisting of over 500,000 allogeneic donors, 50,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Boca Raton, Florida, and its three decades of expertise recruiting and qualifying volunteer donors. Gift of Life Biologics is positioned to best serve life science organizations developing, manufacturing, and commercializing cell and gene therapies through its vertically integrated model encompassing donor recruitment, donor management, quality systems, cell collection, cell processing, testing, cryopreservation, GMP clean rooms, and distribution all within a single facility. Learn more at www.giftoflifebio.com and at www.giftoflife.org.

Further information

Media:

Alec Burkin

Director of Business Development

aburkin@giftoflifebio.com | Phone +1 401.208.5951