Press Releases

LifeStance to Present at the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in Miami, Florida.

Details of the presentation are as follows:
Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CEO, and Ryan McGroarty, CFO
Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Time: 10:40 a.m. (Eastern time)
Moderated by: Jamie Perse

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).  

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 7,500 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Monica Prokocki
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
investor.relations@lifestance.com

Media Contact:
Brooke Matthews
Sr. Director of Communications
media@lifestance.com

Arizona Events
