LifeMD® Now Offering Eli Lilly and Company’s Foundayo™ (orforglipron), a New GLP-1 Pill for Weight Management

LifeMD expands its weight management program with the addition of Foundayo, offering eligible patients an oral alternative to injectable GLP-1 therapies through LillyDirect®

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that it is now offering Foundayo™ (orforglipron) to eligible patients through its weight management program. Foundayo, developed by Eli Lilly and Company, is a once daily oral treatment for adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems.

Foundayo is available to eligible LifeMD patients through the Company’s integration with LillyDirect®, which enables prescriptions to be fulfilled and shipped directly to patients. The starting self-pay price for Foundayo is $149 per month for the initial dosage. Patients with eligible commercial insurance may pay as little as $25 per month through a Lilly savings card, and Medicare coverage is anticipated to begin July 2026. The FDA approved Foundayo on April 1, 2026, making it the second oral GLP-1 therapy approved for weight management.

“The approval of Foundayo is another landmark moment in the treatment of obesity. Patients have access to a once-daily GLP-1 pill that may fit seamlessly into their lives,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD. “By working with LillyDirect, we are able to offer eligible patients streamlined access to this therapy at an accessible price point. LifeMD remains dedicated to expanding access to high-quality, affordable weight management care, and the addition of Foundayo to our platform furthers that commitment.”

The addition of Foundayo expands LifeMD’s offerings of branded GLP-1 therapies from both Lilly and Novo Nordisk and reinforces LifeMD’s position as a leading destination for clinically guided weight management care with FDA-approved medications.

"The availability of Foundayo reflects Lilly's continued commitment to advancing clinical innovations for patients," said Laura Steele, Group Vice President of U.S. Cardiometabolic Health at Eli Lilly and Company. "We're committed to expanding access to treatment options through channels that meet patients where they are in their journey."

Foundayo is available to eligible patients through the LifeMD weight management program, which provides comprehensive support including virtual consultations with LifeMD’s dedicated clinical team, access to diagnostic testing, secure messaging through a personalized patient portal, and educational resources on diet and lifestyle changes that are important for sustained weight loss and metabolic health. Eligible patients can learn more and schedule a consultation at LifeMD.com .

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to expand access to high-quality, affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

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Investor Contact

Atul Kavthekar, Chief Financial Officer

ir@lifemd.com