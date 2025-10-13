SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events

October 13, 2025 | 
2 min read

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at three upcoming industry events. Details of the company’s activities at these events are as follows:

  • 15th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Development (PODD)
    Conference Dates/Location: October 27-28, 2025, in Boston, MA
    Details: Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., Lifecore’s director of process development, will participate in a panel discussion and the company will host meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners
    Panel Title: Achieving Effective Manufacturing Scaleup for Clinical and Commercial Success 
    Panel Date/Time: 3:35 – 4:05 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 28
    Corporate Booth Number: 601
  • CPHI Worldwide 2025
    Conference Dates/Location: October 28-30, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany
    Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners.
    Corporate Booth Number: 5.0B110
  • American Pharma Manufacturing & Outsourcing Summit 2025
    Conference Dates/Location: November 17-18, 2025, in Boston, MA
    Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners
    Corporate Booth Number: TBD

If you are interested in meeting with the Lifecore team at one of these upcoming events, please contact us at info@lifecore.com or reach out via our LinkedIn account at www.linkedin.com/company/lifecore-biomedical

For booth information and links to event websites, consult https://www.lifecore.com/events/

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com 

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com 

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com

Minnesota Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Pii, A JABIL COMPANY
Webinar: Bridging Formulation & Device | Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for US Pharma Manufacturing
September 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights