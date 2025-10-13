Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events

CHASKA, Minn., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at three upcoming industry events. Details of the company’s activities at these events are as follows:

15th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Development (PODD)

Conference Dates/Location: October 27-28, 2025, in Boston, MA

Details: Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., Lifecore’s director of process development, will participate in a panel discussion and the company will host meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners

Panel Title: Achieving Effective Manufacturing Scaleup for Clinical and Commercial Success

Panel Date/Time: 3:35 – 4:05 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 28

Corporate Booth Number: 601

CPHI Worldwide 2025

Conference Dates/Location: October 28-30, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany

Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners.

Corporate Booth Number: 5.0B110

American Pharma Manufacturing & Outsourcing Summit 2025

Conference Dates/Location: November 17-18, 2025, in Boston, MA

Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners

Corporate Booth Number: TBD

If you are interested in meeting with the Lifecore team at one of these upcoming events, please contact us at info@lifecore.com or reach out via our LinkedIn account at www.linkedin.com/company/lifecore-biomedical.

For booth information and links to event websites, consult https://www.lifecore.com/events/

