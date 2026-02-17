SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at DCAT Week 2026

February 17, 2026 
CHASKA, Minn., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at DCAT Week 2026. The conference will take place March 23-26, 2026, in New York City.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • DCAT Week 2026
    Details: Lifecore team will host customers and prospective partners to discuss development and manufacturing solutions for existing and new injectable programs.
    Conference Dates: March 23-26, 2026
    Location: New York, NY

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during DCAT week, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com

