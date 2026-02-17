Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at DCAT Week 2026

CHASKA, Minn., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at DCAT Week 2026. The conference will take place March 23-26, 2026, in New York City.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

DCAT Week 2026

Details: Lifecore team will host customers and prospective partners to discuss development and manufacturing solutions for existing and new injectable programs.

Conference Dates: March 23-26, 2026

Location: New York, NY

If you are interested in meeting with Lifecore during DCAT week, please reach out to us at: cdmo@lifecore.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Lifecore Biomedical 952-368-6244 ryan.lake@lifecore.com