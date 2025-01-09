LifeActive Bio Emerges from Stealth Mode with Innovative Platform to Enhance Therapeutic Delivery and Absorption

Novel Molecular Administration Platform™ Penetrates Skin Barrier, Encapsulates and Delivers Molecules into Blood Stream

Company Pursues Skin-Penetrating Companion Therapeutics for Biologics and Small Molecule Drugs

R&D and Investor Day to be Held During 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference



SAN CARLOS, Calif. January 9, 2025– LifeActive Bio, a pre-clinical biomaterials company with the mission to extend the quality of human life by transforming molecular delivery and improving how therapeutic compounds are absorbed into the human body, today emerged from stealth mode to pursue skin-penetrating therapeutic formulations with its new Molecular Administration Platform™.

LifeActive Bio’s Molecular Administration Platform is a biomaterial characterized as a natural, lipo-surfactant microemulsion serum. It dynamically encapsulates molecules with absorption directly through the skin, transporting molecules into the body. It is one of the first platforms with the capability for polypharmacy and parenteral multi-nutrient delivery with applications across an array of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, mental health, oncology and physical performance.

“We set out on a mission to develop a transformative method of feeding the body essential nutrients and extend the quality of human life,” said Dex Morris, founder and CEO of LifeActive Bio. “With our innovative molecular delivery platform, LifeActive Bio is excited to offer new, reformulation options for both new and existing therapeutics that are effectively absorbed by the skin into the body and enable the biopharma and health care industry enhanced therapeutic outcomes for patients globally.”

“Therapeutic drug development has generated a vast array of molecular entities over the years, including biologics and small molecule drugs. Our new technology allows for the potential administration of all of these therapies through the skin regardless of their size or chemical nature,” said Scott Jenkins, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of LifeActive Bio.

LifeActive Bio has successfully conducted preclinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using its Molecular Administration Platform technology. In a recent pre-clinical study looking at enhancing cognitive awareness in humans, LifeActive Bio’s Molecular Administration Platform demonstrated a 44% improvement in executive function, 66% reported feeling calmer and 83% improvement in sleep quality. Ongoing studies also demonstrate and observe a sustained improvement of blood pressure and heart rate.

“Innovative drug delivery platforms, such as LifeActive Bio’s Molecular Administration Platform where we can deliver therapeutics via the skin and into the body, can greatly improve medication adherence and reduce unwanted side effects,” said Shankar Yalamanchili, M.D., President of River Region Psychiatry Associates. “This breakthrough has the potential to greatly enhance outcomes for patients, including those living with mental health conditions.”

The launch of the Molecular Administration Platform comes at a pivotal moment for LifeActive Bio as the company continues to expand its partnerships and scale its operations. LifeActive Bio will host a live demonstration for attendees on Tuesday, January 14 at MBC BioLabs in San Francisco’s Mission Bay (space is limited). To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/4j3UWHJ.

About LifeActive Bio