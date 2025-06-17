Life Sciences Workforce Collaborative (LSWC) Officially Launches to Strengthen Talent Pipelines Across the U.S.

Formerly the Coalition of State Bioscience Institutes (CSBI), LSWC to drive national coordination and visibility for life sciences workforce development

Boston, MA, June 17, 2025 – The Life Sciences Workforce Collaborative (LSWC), a newly launched national nonprofit initiative, formally announced its debut today at the 2025 BIO International Convention. Formerly known as the Coalition of State Bioscience Institutes (CSBI), the LSWC brings together more than 50 state and regional life sciences associations and workforce leaders to scale industry-led solutions to talent development across the U.S.

The launch marks a significant new chapter for the network, which has operated for over a decade as an informal alliance of state and regional life sciences organizations. As the life sciences industry navigates macroeconomic shifts, disruptive technologies, and continued and projected (or anticipated) shortages in biomanufacturing and regulatory talent, the Life Sciences Workforce Collaborative now enters the field as a formal 501(c)(3) nonprofit. This new structure enables LSWC to expand its national impact—supporting talent readiness, building robust career pathways, strengthening workforce partnerships, and informing policy through data-driven insights. Organizations and companies interested in shaping the future of the life sciences workforce are invited to join LSWC as partners and collaborators.

“The Collaborative was built by industry, for industry—with a mission to align and accelerate workforce development nationwide,” said Liisa Bozinovic, Chair of LSWC and Executive Director of the Oregon Bioscience Association. “While recent growth has slowed in some areas, we’re at a pivotal moment. New technologies and evolving business models are driving demand for specialized talent, and this launch allows us to elevate proven models, secure more investment, and position the industry for future growth through support of a stronger national workforce strategy.”

The LSWC’s flagship effort is the National Life Sciences Workforce Trends Report, a biennial publication in partnership with TEConomy Partners and the NSF-funded InnovATEBIO National Biotech Education Center. This data-driven report has become the definitive source for industry, academic, and government leaders seeking insights on workforce needs, gaps, and opportunities. The 2025 edition will be previewed this week at BIO and formally released on Tuesday, June 24.

"The transformation of CSBI into the Life Sciences Workforce Collaborative represents the next step in our sector’s evolutionary focus on workforce?" said John Conrad, Chair of the Council of State Bioscience Associations (CSBA) and President & CEO of iBIO (Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization). "State associations and institutes have long led the way in workforce innovation. LSWC gives us a shared platform to amplify that work nationally, foster collaboration, and position the U.S. life sciences industry for sustained growth."

The Collaborative will continue to convene, advise, and mobilize partners across industry, government, education, and philanthropy, offering best practice roundtables, strategic guidance, and technical assistance to inform decision-making and support regional workforce solutions.

