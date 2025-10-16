Libra Therapeutics Promotes Martin Gill, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ALS--Libra Therapeutics, Inc., (“Libra”) a private biotechnology company developing novel disease-modifying therapeutics to restore cellular homeostasis and slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the promotion of Martin (Marty) Gill, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Gill, who previously served as Senior Vice President and Head of Research, has been instrumental in shaping Libra’s scientific strategy and advancing its therapeutic programs targeting autophagy and lysosomal function. As CSO, Dr. Gill will continue to lead Libra’s research efforts to develop innovative small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD).

“Marty has been the scientific beacon guiding Libra’s research programs beginning early in the company’s inception,” said Shawn A. Scranton, Pharm.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Libra Therapeutics. “His deep understanding of neurodegenerative disease biology and his leadership across our discovery and development teams have been essential to the rapid advancement of our TRPML1 program, whose first development candidate successfully completed IND-enabling studies in 2025 and whose second development candidate is on track to complete IND-enabling activities in 2026. This promotion reflects Marty’s long-standing dedication, scientific rigor, and the significant contributions he has made to Libra’s progress.”

“I’m honored to step into the role of Chief Scientific Officer at Libra,” said Dr. Gill. “Libra’s mission to deliver disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases has been my professional passion, and I’m excited to continue working with this outstanding team to translate our science into meaningful treatments for patients with neurodegenerative disorders.”

Dr. Gill joined Libra Therapeutics in 2021 and has played a central role in advancing the company’s small molecule portfolio from high-throughput screening into clinical development. Prior to joining Libra, he served as Head of In Vitro Discovery at Neuropore Therapies, where he led efforts to identify and advance small molecule mechanisms that reduce CNS inflammation and protein pathology associated with PD and ALS. Earlier in his career, at Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Gill led programs targeting pathogenic mechanisms of neurodegeneration and genetically defined diseases. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Texas Medical Branch, his B.A. from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and completed postdoctoral fellowships at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Eli Lilly and Company.

About Libra Therapeutics

Libra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel disease-modifying therapeutics to restore disrupted cellular balance in lysosome function and autophagy with the potential to slow the disease progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Libra’s therapeutic platform is uniquely positioned to discover and develop novel small molecule drugs that can both increase autophagy and lysosomal biogenesis to more rapidly clear toxic proteins and dysfunctional machinery. For more information, visit www.libratherapeutics.com.

