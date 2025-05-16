Liberate Bio Announces Presentation to Update on RAPTOR LNP Platform and CAR-M Therapeutic Programs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberate Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing medicines which efficiently and selectively deliver payloads to immune cells while bypassing the live, announced an oral presentation by Melissa Deck - Director of Platform, demonstrating the success of Liberate’s RAPTOR™ screening platform and NHP data for the company’s first lead candidates at the Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics 2025 (TIDES) being held May 19th-22nd, 2025 in San Diego, California.

“We built the RAPTOR platform to address key limitations of existing delivery vehicles and to expand the potential of oligonucleotide therapeutics beyond the liver. We are thrilled to have reached this critical inflection point,” said Walter R. Strapps, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Liberate. “The presentation shows that our lead lipids robustly deliver mRNA cargo to monocytes and macrophages in non-human primates. This has enabled our first therapeutic program, in vivo CAR-M to treat solid tumors.”

Key Highlights from the Presentation:

Liberate Bio has built RAPTOR™, a robust nanoparticle screening platform for evaluating and identifying extrahepatic delivery vehicles directly in non-human primates (NHPs). RAPTOR™ has generated lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) with significant delivery to bone marrow and expression of mRNA cargo in monocytes, macrophages and other cell-types relevant to in vivo CAR therapy. At the same time, Liberate’s lead candidates show a five -old reduction in liver accumulation of cargo.

TIDES Presentation Details:

TITLE: “Innovating Nucleic Acid Delivery: RAPTOR, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of CAR-M”

SESSION TITLE: Delivery of Macromolecules

PRESENTATION TYPE: Oral

PRESENTER: Melissa K. Deck, Director of Platform, Liberate Bio.

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, 21 May, 10:45am PT

About Liberate Bio

Our vision at Liberate Bio is to achieve the extraordinary—delivering genetic medicines that transcend liver-based limitations, liberating patients from disease. Today’s genetic medicines are limited by the availability of safe, effective delivery vehicles that direct nucleic acid therapeutics to any organ other than the liver. To realize the full potential of genetic medicines, we use our proprietary screening platform to rapidly evaluate rational and artificial intelligence-designed nanoparticles, reducing the cycle time for identifying novel vehicles from years to months. Our initial lead candidates are allowing us to pursue multiple therapeutic areas based on delivery to various bone marrow derived cells including HSCs, monocytes and macrophages. We have built the team and a suite of tools that allows us to rapidly move RNA therapeutics to the clinic by significantly increasing the translatability of the preclinical work.

For more information about the company’s technologies, team, and mission, visit www.liberatebio.com

Walter Strapps, CSO

wstrapps@liberatebio.com