Press Releases

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET) in San Francisco.

The live event and replay of the presentations can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals    
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:   
Lisa DeFrancesco    
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.   
lexinvest@lexpharma.com  


