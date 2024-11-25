SUBSCRIBE
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in December Investor Conferences

November 25, 2024 | 
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that company management, including Mike Exton, Lexicon’s chief executive officer and director, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in December.

  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Presentation Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:00 am ET

  • 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference: Presentation Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 12:30 pm ET

Simultaneous webcasts will be available in the “Events” section of the Lexicon website at www.lexpharma.com/events, and a recording of the webcasts will be available for two weeks following the original on-demand date.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Investors and Media
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
lexinvest@lexpharma.com

