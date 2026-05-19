SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lexeo Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 2:35 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

The event will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Lexeo website following the presentation.

About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 in plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Media Response:
Media@lexeotx.com

Investor Response:
Ashley Kaplowitz
akaplowitz@lexeotx.com


New York Events Healthcare
LEXEO Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring outlook: job opportunities on BioSpace rise YOY, but layoffs affect thousands
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie