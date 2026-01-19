LexBio Named One of Ten “Honored Enterprises” in NVIDIA Inception Showcase 2025

The recognition underscores LexBio’s leadership in applying large-scale AI and advanced computing to next-generation drug discovery
Suzhou, China / Boston, MA / Global — January 20, 2026 — LexBio, an AI-driven biotechnology company advancing next-generation drug discovery, today announced it has been selected as one of ten NVIDIA “Honored Enterprises” (荣耀企业) under the 2025 NVIDIA Inception Showcase program. The recognition highlights LexBio’s innovation in leveraging large-scale AI and accelerated computing to transform early-stage drug discovery.
The NVIDIA Honored Enterprise distinction is awarded to a select group of high-impact startups following a competitive evaluation of technical excellence, innovation, and industry relevance. LexBio was chosen from nearly 500 participating companies of the program for its proprietary KINET™ AI drug discovery platform, which integrates large-scale biomedical data, deep learning models, and GPU-accelerated computing to enable the discovery of best-in-class (BIC) and first-in-class (FIC) therapeutics.
“Being recognized by NVIDIA as an Honored Enterprise validates our technology vision and execution,” said Dr. Li Xing, Founder and CEO of LexBio. “By integrating advanced AI models with NVIDIA GPU acceleration, KINET significantly enhances the speed, quality, and success rate of discovering novel drug candidates—for us and our partners.”
Founded in 2021, LexBio Therapeutics is an AI-native biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery through its proprietary KINET™ platform. By integrating large-scale biomedical data, advanced algorithms, and high-performance computing, LexBio supports faster discovery of differentiated, clinically meaningful therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Suzhou, China, and collaborates globally with academic and industry partners.
LexBio’s KINET™ platform is a modular, end-to-end AI drug discovery system that supports the entire early R&D workflow, from target discovery to preclinical candidate selection. Powered by NVIDIA GPU clusters and CUDA-accelerated parallel computing, KINET enables:
By unifying biomedical knowledge graphs, ultra-large virtual compound libraries, protein structure modeling, molecular generation and optimization, and clinical feasibility analysis within a single platform, KINET™ enable teams to boost R&D efficiency and innovation while reducing cost and timelines.
Partnering with LexBio
LexBio actively seeks strategic partnerships with:
Partners can collaborate with LexBio through asset-level licensing and co-development, or by leveraging the KINET™ platform to accelerate discovery programs across multiple therapeutic areas.
“Our mission is not only to create transformative medicines, but also to empower partners with a proven AI engine for innovation,” said Dr. Xing. “We believe collaboration is the fastest path to delivering better medicines to patients worldwide.”
