LexBio Named One of Ten “Honored Enterprises” in NVIDIA Inception Showcase 2025

Suzhou, China / Boston, MA / Global — January 20, 2026 — LexBio, an AI-driven biotechnology company advancing next-generation drug discovery, today announced it has been selected as one of ten NVIDIA “Honored Enterprises” (荣耀企业) under the 2025 NVIDIA Inception Showcase program. The recognition highlights LexBio’s innovation in leveraging large-scale AI and accelerated computing to transform early-stage drug discovery.

The NVIDIA Honored Enterprise distinction is awarded to a select group of high-impact startups following a competitive evaluation of technical excellence, innovation, and industry relevance. LexBio was chosen from nearly 500 participating companies of the program for its proprietary KINET™ AI drug discovery platform, which integrates large-scale biomedical data, deep learning models, and GPU-accelerated computing to enable the discovery of best-in-class (BIC) and first-in-class (FIC) therapeutics.

“Being recognized by NVIDIA as an Honored Enterprise validates our technology vision and execution,” said Dr. Li Xing, Founder and CEO of LexBio. “By integrating advanced AI models with NVIDIA GPU acceleration, KINET significantly enhances the speed, quality, and success rate of discovering novel drug candidates—for us and our partners.”

About LexBio

LexBio is an AI-driven biotechnology company advancing next-generation drug discovery. Powered by its proprietary KINET™ platform, LexBio integrates large-scale biomedical data, deep learning, and accelerated computing to expedite the identification of novel therapeutic compounds with unparalleled efficiency and ingenuity.