Levicept Announces Attendance at Major Healthcare Conferences in Q4

SANDWICH, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levicept Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of LEVI-04, a first-in-class treatment for osteoarthritis (OA), is pleased to announce that it will be presenting data at forthcoming major international healthcare conferences alongside its attendance at a major global banking conference in Q4 2026.

Results from Levicept’s Phase II trial of its LEVI-04 (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05618782) including new analyses will be presented at:

International Association for the Study of Pain, IASP World Congress on Pain

American College of Rheumatology, annual ACR Convergence 2026 (Orlando, 6-11 November)





As previously announced, the Levicept team will also be attending the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (London, 16-19 November) where Levicept’s CEO Eliot Forster, CSO Simon Westbrook and CFO Darlene Deptula-Hicks will be available for meetings.

Levicept is advancing a new non-opioid analgesic for OA, a condition which affects hundreds of millions of patients worldwide. Results from Levicept’s Phase II trial of its LEVI-04 (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05618782) were published in The Lanceti and demonstrated significant symptom control. LEVI-04 was well tolerated in this study. Previously, Levicept has presented analysis suggesting LEVI-04 may have the potential to modify the disease progression of OA. To Levicept’s knowledge, this is the first time a molecule has demonstrated analgesia and potential disease modification in a clinical study in OA. If approved, LEVI-04 would be the first new systemic treatment for OA in over two decades.

Conaghan P, et al. LANCET Volume 407, Issue 10535, 28 March–3 April 2026, Pages 1237-1248

Levicept

Eliot Forster, CEO - eliot@levicept.com

Media Enquiries

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles - Sue@charles-consultants.com +44 (0)7968 726585

Chris Gardner - Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com +44 (0)7956 031077



About Levicept – www.levicept.com

Levicept is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class non-opioid analgesic, LEVI-04, to treat the symptoms and disease of osteoarthritis. LEVI-04 is a biomimic of the neurotrophin chaperone protein p75NTR, designed to restore neurotrophin balance. LEVI-04 inhibits NT-3 while maintaining physiological activity of the remaining three neurotrophins including NGF. LEVI-04 has completed a Phase II clinical trial in more than 500 patients. It demonstrated significant symptom control and was well tolerated in this study. The data further suggest LEVI-04 may have the potential to modify the disease progression of OA. LEVI-04 was discovered by Levicept’s founder, Simon Westbrook. The company’s investors include Medicxi, Advent Life Sciences, Gilde Healthcare and Pfizer Ventures.

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