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LeonaBio to Participate in Upcoming Medical and Industry Meetings in June 2026

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOTHELL, Wash., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeonaBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: LONA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the 5th Annual ALS Drug Development Summit, taking place June 2-4, 2026 in Boston, MA, and the BIO International Convention, taking place June 22-25, 2026 in San Diego, CA.

Details are as follows:

5th Annual ALS Drug Development Summit

Oral Presentation Title: Advancing ATH-1105 in ALS: Strategic Trial Design, Biomarker Integration & Adaptive Methodologies
Session Title: Redefining Biomarkers and Trial Design to Accelerate Neurodegenerative Disease Therapies
Presenter: Javier San Martin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, LeonaBio
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 2:50 p.m. ET
Location: The Colonnade Hotel, Boston, MA

BIO International Convention

Panel Presentation Title: The Future of Oncology Trials: Aligning Science, Regulation, and Investment in Overall Survival
Presenter: David Portman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Sermonix; Oncology Consultant, LeonaBio
Panel Date and Time: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT
Location: Room 32AB, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

About LeonaBio
LeonaBio, headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant metastatic breast cancer and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with the goal of improving patients’ lives. Our lead drug candidates, lasofoxifene and ATH-1105, are novel, small molecule therapies with the potential to address devastating diseases where current treatment options are limited or ineffective. With a strong commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centered innovation, we are dedicated to developing meaningful new therapies for those who need them most.

For more information, visit www.leonabio.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
LeonaBio
Julie.rathburn@leonabio.com
206-769-9219


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