LEO Pharma to Present 17 Scientific Abstracts at AAD 2026 Highlighting Real‑World Evidence, Long‑Term Outcomes and Patient Experience Across Multiple Dermatological Conditions

MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced it will present 17 scientific posters at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting (March 27-31, Denver, Colorado), highlighting new real-world and clinical data across its medical dermatology portfolio and pipeline for inflammatory skin diseases.

Key data to be presented by LEO Pharma at AAD 2026 include:

ADBRY ® (tralokinumab) 12‑month real‑world data from the TRACE study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of ADBRY among patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), including analyses in patients with hand and foot involvement and patients with skin of color. 1-3

(tralokinumab) 12‑month real‑world data from the TRACE study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of ADBRY among patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), including analyses in patients with hand and foot involvement and patients with skin of color. ANZUPGO ® (delgocitinib) data evaluating outcomes with ANZUPGO cream 20 mg/g in adults with moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE), including results across patients with and without prior systemic therapy exposure, further characterizing treatment response in this difficult-to-treat population. 4

(delgocitinib) data evaluating outcomes with ANZUPGO cream 20 mg/g in adults with moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE), including results across patients with and without prior systemic therapy exposure, further characterizing treatment response in this difficult-to-treat population. SPEVIGO® (spesolimab) long-term data from the EFFISAYIL program evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous SPEVIGO for treatment of GPP flares and characterizing baseline non‑flaring disease phenotype.5-7

“We’re proud to present LEO Pharma’s largest body of research to date at the AAD Annual Meeting, highlighting new real-world and clinical insights across Atopic Dermatitis, Generalized Pustular Psoriasis and Chronic Hand Eczema,” said Sophie Lamle, EVP, Development at LEO Pharma. “Together, these findings reflect continued advancements in the understanding and management of chronic dermatologic diseases and underscore our ambition to help address critical treatment gaps for patients.”

The company’s full roster of presentations at the 2026 AAD Annual Meeting is listed below.1-17

AAD 2026 Scientific Abstracts Presented by LEO Pharma Author Format & Timing Tralokinumab – Atopic Dermatitis Real-world effectiveness of 12 months tralokinumab treatment in patients with skin of color and moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis: Final data from the prospective, noninterventional, international TRACE study Armstrong AW, Rubin C, Jarell A, et al. Online ePoster with an Oral Poster Presentation

March 27, 2026

2:05 - 2:10 PM MT Real-world effectiveness of 12 months tralokinumab in 495 adult Atopic Dermatitis patients with hand and feet involvement: Final data from the prospective, non-interventional, international TRACE study Armstrong AW, Rodriguez A, Jarell A, et al. Online ePoster with an Oral Poster Presentation March 28, 2026

3:45 - 3:50 PM MT Minimal disease activity with 12 months of tralokinumab treatment in adults with Atopic Dermatitis: Real-world data from the prospective, non-interventional, international, TRACE study Pink A, Pezzolo E, Jarell A, et al. Online ePoster Spesolimab – Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Intravenous spesolimab for (re)treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis flares in patients receiving subcutaneous spesolimab: Results from the 5‑year, open‑label EFFISAYIL® ON extension study Gordon K, Navarini A, Choon SE, et al. Online ePoster Long‑term (≥3‑year) efficacy of subcutaneous spesolimab treatment for prevention of flares in patients with Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Results from the EFFISAYIL® program Gudjonsson J, Navarini A, Langley R, et al. Online ePoster Characterization of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) severity via individual GPP Physician Global Assessment (GPPGA) components during a non-flaring period: Baseline data from EFFISAYIL® 2 Lebwohl MG, Morita A, Mostaghimi A, et al. Online ePoster Delgocitinib – Chronic Hand Eczema Delgocitinib cream 20 mg/g for moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema: outcomes over 16 weeks by prior systemic therapy exposure Bissonnette R, Schliemann S, Worm M, et al. Online ePoster with an Oral Presentation March 28, 2026 8:50 - 8:55 AM MT Patient-perceived factors associated with Chronic Hand Eczema–Results from the CHECK study in the United States Simpson E, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Online ePoster with an Oral Presentation March 28, 2026 2:45 - 2:50 PM MT Sustained Health-Related Quality of Life improvements with Delgocitinib 20 mg/g Cream in Chronic Hand Eczema - Results from the Phase 3 Open-Label Extension DELTA 3 Trial Armstrong AW, Stein Gold L, Bauer A, et al. Online ePoster Health-related quality of life in people with Chronic Hand Eczema - Results from the CHECK study in the United States Chovatiya R, Balu S, Bin Sawad A, et al. Online ePoster The DELTA TEEN Phase 3 trial: systemic exposure and safety profile of delgocitinib cream in adolescents with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema Molin S, Baselga E, Navarro‑Triviño FJ, et al. Online ePoster Pyoderma Gangrenosum Prevalence of comorbidities in patients with Pyoderma Gangrenosum (PG) in the U.S. Mostaghimi A, Dini V, Bohn RL, et al. Online ePoster with​ an Oral Presentation​ March 29, 2026 1:00 - 1:05 PM MT Mortality and adverse outcomes in patients with Pyoderma Gangrenosum (PG) in the U.S. Mostaghimi A, Hall C, Bohn RL, et al. Online ePoster with​ an Oral Presentation​ March 29, 2026 2:20 - 2:25 PM MT Patient perspectives on the signs, symptoms and impacts of Pyoderma Gangrenosum (PG): A qualitative study Mostaghimi A, Jha RK, Nokela M, et al. Online ePoster Psoriasis Cost Effectiveness Analysis of Biological Drugs Targeting IL-17 Pathway in Plaque Psoriasis from the Perspective of the Brazilian Private Healthcare System Muzy G, Magalhaes AMF, Colli LG, et al. Online ePoster with

an Oral Presentation

March 27, 2026 10:05 - 10:10 AM MT Systemic Immune-Inflammation Index (SII) and systemic inflammation response index (SIRI) trend in Psoriatic patients treated with brodalumab: A real-life pilot study Mastorino L, Dapavo P, Cangialosi L, et al. Online ePoster with

an Oral Presentation Epithelial-Derived IL-17C and IL-17E as Psoriatic Inflammation Amplifiers and Targets​ Muzy G, Magalhaes AMF, Vargas ALBSJ, et al. Online ePoster

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by intense itch and eczematous lesions.18 AD is the result of skin barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation, leading to chronic inflammation.19 Type 2 cytokines, including IL-13, play an important role in the key aspects of AD pathophysiology.18-19 Excessive IL-22 production is also known to contribute to the pathogenesis of AD.20

About Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) is a chronic, heterogeneous, neutrophilic inflammatory disease associated with skin and systemic symptoms that is distinct from plaque psoriasis. GPP is recognized as a separate clinical entity from other forms of psoriasis, with the IL-36 pathway being a key driver of GPP and triggering response to treatment.21,22 GPP can become life-threatening (mortality rates ranging from 2% to 16%) due to severe complications, such as multisystem organ failure and sepsis requiring urgent hospital care; many GPP patients also suffer from various comorbidities, which contribute to the ongoing burden for the patient and healthcare systems.23,24 GPP symptoms appear unpredictably and present on a continuum, which greatly impacts a patient’s quality of life, and may cause fear and anxiety over the disease course, as well as long-term impacts on quality of life related to work/school, emotional health, social activities and finances.24,25

About Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is defined as Hand Eczema (HE) that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.26 HE is one of the most common skin disorders of the hands, and in a substantial number of patients it can develop into a chronic condition.27 CHE affects approximately one in ten adults in the U.S.28 It is a fluctuating disease characterized by itch and pain, and patients may experience signs such as erythema, scaling, lichenification, hyperkeratosis, vesicles, edema, and fissures on the hands and wrists.26 The pathophysiology is characterized by skin barrier dysfunction, inflammation of the skin, and alterations of the skin microbiome.29

CHE has been shown to cause psychological and functional burdens that impact patient quality of life.30,31 Individuals living with CHE experience substantial impairment in daily activities, with an average activity impairment of more than 40%.32 Furthermore, careers and earning potential have also been shown to be impacted by the burden of living with CHE.33

About ADBRY® (tralokinumab)/ADTRALZA® (tralokinumab)

ADBRY® (tralokinumab), which is marketed outside of the U.S. under the tradename ADTRALZA® (tralokinumab), is a high-affinity fully human monoclonal antibody developed to bind to and inhibit the interleukin (IL)-13 cytokine, which plays a role in the immune and inflammatory processes underlying atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms.34,35 Tralokinumab specifically binds to the IL-13 cytokine, thereby inhibiting interaction with the IL-13 receptor α1 and α2 subunits (IL-13Rα1 and IL-13Rα2).36

Tralokinumab is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients 12 years and older in the European Union, Canada, Great Britain, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia. Tralokinumab is approved for use in adults with moderate- to-severe AD in Switzerland and Japan.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ADBRY® (TRALOKINUMAB)

What is ADBRY?

ADBRY ® (tralokinumab) injection is a prescription medicine used to treat people 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. ADBRY can be used with or without topical corticosteroids.

(tralokinumab) injection is a prescription medicine used to treat people 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. ADBRY can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if ADBRY is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age.

Do not use ADBRY if you are allergic to tralokinumab or to any of its ingredients.

What should I discuss with my healthcare provider before starting ADBRY?

Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have eye problems.

have a parasitic (helminth) infection.

are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a “live vaccine” if you are treated with ADBRY.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether ADBRY will harm your unborn baby. There is a pregnancy exposure registry for women who use ADBRY during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. You or your healthcare provider can get information and enroll you in this registry by calling 1-877-311-8972 or visiting https://mothertobaby.org/ongoing-study/adbry-tralokinumab/

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether ADBRY passes into your breast milk and if it can harm your baby.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

How should I use ADBRY?

See the detailed “Instructions for Use” that comes with ADBRY for information on how to prepare and inject ADBRY and how to properly store and throw away (dispose of) used ADBRY prefilled syringes and autoinjectors.

Use ADBRY exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider.

Your healthcare provider will tell you how much ADBRY to inject and when to inject it.

ADBRY comes as a single-dose prefilled syringe with needle guard or as an autoinjector.

ADBRY is given as an injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection).

If your healthcare provider decides that you or a caregiver can give the injections of ADBRY, you or your caregiver should receive training on the right way to prepare and inject ADBRY. Do not try to inject ADBRY until you have been shown the right way by your healthcare provider. In children 12 years of age and older, it is recommended that ADBRY be given by or under supervision of an adult.

If you miss a dose, inject the missed dose as soon as possible, then continue with your next dose at your regular scheduled time.

If you inject too much ADBRY than prescribed, call your healthcare provider or call Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Your healthcare provider may prescribe other medicines to use with ADBRY. Use the other prescribed medicines exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to.

What are the possible side effects of ADBRY?

ADBRY can cause serious side effects including:

Allergic reactions (hypersensitivity), including a severe reaction known as anaphylaxis. Stop using ADBRY and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following symptoms: breathing problems itching skin rash swelling of the face, mouth, and tongue fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure) hives

Eye problems. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision.

The most common side effects of ADBRY include:

upper respiratory tract infections

Eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching

Injection site reactions

High count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia)

These are not all the possible side effects of ADBRY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please click here for full U.S. Prescribing Information, including Patient Information and Instructions for Use.

About SPEVIGO® (spesolimab)

SPEVIGO® (spesolimab) is a humanized, selective antibody that specifically blocks the activation of the IL-36R, a signaling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of several autoinflammatory diseases, including GPP.37 It is the first targeted therapy for the treatment of GPP and has been evaluated in the largest clinical program specifically for the treatment of patients with GPP.38-40

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR SPEVIGO® (SPESOLIMAB)

INDICATION

SPEVIGO is indicated for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older and weighing at least 40 kg.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SPEVIGO is contraindicated in patients with severe or life-threatening hypersensitivity to spesolimab or to any of the excipients in SPEVIGO. Reported hypersensitivity reactions have included drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS).

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infections: SPEVIGO may increase the risk of infections. In patients with a chronic infection or a history of recurrent infection, consider the potential risks and expected clinical benefits of treatment prior to prescribing SPEVIGO. Treatment with SPEVIGO is not recommended in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated. Instruct patients to seek medical advice if signs or symptoms of clinically important infection occur during or after treatment with SPEVIGO. If a patient develops a clinically important active infection, discontinue SPEVIGO therapy until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Risk of Tuberculosis: Evaluate patients for tuberculosis (TB) infection prior to initiating treatment with SPEVIGO. Avoid use of SPEVIGO in patients with active TB infection. Consider initiating anti-TB therapy prior to initiating SPEVIGO in patients with latent TB or a history of TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of active TB during and after SPEVIGO treatment.

Hypersensitivity and Infusion-Related Reactions:

SPEVIGO-associated hypersensitivity reactions may include immediate reactions, such as anaphylaxis, and delayed reactions, such as drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS).

Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) has been reported in clinical trials with spesolimab in subjects with GPP.

If a patient develops signs of anaphylaxis or other serious hypersensitivity, discontinue SPEVIGO immediately and initiate appropriate treatment.

If a patient develops mild or moderate hypersensitivity during an intravenous infusion or other infusion-related reactions, stop SPEVIGO infusion and consider appropriate medical therapy (e.g., systemic antihistamines and/or corticosteroids). Upon resolution of the reaction, the infusion may be restarted at a slower infusion rate with gradual increase to complete the infusion.

Vaccinations: Prior to initiating SPEVIGO for treatment of GPP, complete all age-appropriate vaccinations according to current immunization guidelines. Avoid use of live vaccines in patients during and for at least 16 weeks after treatment with SPEVIGO. No specific studies have been conducted in SPEVIGO-treated patients who have recently received live viral or live bacterial vaccines.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Intravenous SPEVIGO for Treatment of GPP Flare (Study Effisayil-1): Most common adverse reactions reported in ≥5% of patients treated with SPEVIGO in the clinical trial were asthenia and fatigue, nausea and vomiting, headache, pruritus and prurigo, infusion site hematoma and bruising, and urinary tract infection (UTI).

Specific Adverse Reactions

Infections: The most frequent adverse reactions that occurred in subjects treated with intravenous SPEVIGO were infections. During the 1-week placebo-controlled period in Study Effisayil-1, infections were reported in 14% of subjects treated with SPEVIGO compared with 6% of subjects treated with placebo. Serious infection (UTI) was reported in 1 subject (3%) in the SPEVIGO group and no subjects in the placebo group. Infections observed through Week 1 in Study Effisayil-1 in subjects treated with SPEVIGO were mild (29%) to moderate (71%).

The most frequent adverse reactions that occurred in subjects treated with intravenous SPEVIGO were infections. During the 1-week placebo-controlled period in Study Effisayil-1, infections were reported in 14% of subjects treated with SPEVIGO compared with 6% of subjects treated with placebo. Serious infection (UTI) was reported in 1 subject (3%) in the SPEVIGO group and no subjects in the placebo group. Infections observed through Week 1 in Study Effisayil-1 in subjects treated with SPEVIGO were mild (29%) to moderate (71%). Drug Reaction With Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS): Two cases of DRESS were reported in Study Effisayil-1 in subjects with GPP who were treated with intravenous SPEVIGO. RegiSCAR DRESS validation scoring (with the following categories: “no,” “possible,” “probable,” or “definite” DRESS) was applied to the reported cases. Reported cases were assessed as “no DRESS” and “possible DRESS.”

Subcutaneous SPEVIGO for Treatment of GPP When Not Experiencing a Flare (Study Effisayil-2): Regarding the exposure-adjusted incidence rates for subjects on randomized treatment prior to receiving rescue treatment for flare or completing trial without a flare, the rate per 100-patient years for injection site reaction (including erythema, pain, swelling, induration, urticaria, and warmth at the injection site) was 31.6 for the subcutaneous SPEVIGO cohort (600 mg loading dose followed by 300 mg every 4 weeks) vs 12.7 for the placebo cohort. The rate per 100-patient years for UTI was 18 for SPEVIGO vs 0 for placebo. The rate per 100-patient years for pruritus was 8.8 for SPEVIGO vs 0 for placebo. The rate per 100-patient years for arthralgia was 13.3 for SPEVIGO vs 6 for the placebo cohort. There were 3 subjects who discontinued subcutaneous SPEVIGO due to treatment-emergent adverse events of psoriasis compared to no subjects in the placebo cohort who discontinued placebo for any treatment-emergent adverse event.

Safety in Study Effisayil-2 After Flare: In Effisayil-2, subjects who experienced a GPP flare and received at least one dose of an open-label single intravenous 900 mg dose of SPEVIGO were treated with open-label subcutaneous SPEVIGO 300 mg. These subjects (n=19) received subcutaneous dosing at every 12 weeks, which could have been increased to every 4 weeks based on GPPPGA total score or pustulation subscore increased by ≥1 from any previous open-label maintenance visit. The reported safety profile of open-label subcutaneous SPEVIGO use after treatment of GPP flare with open-label intravenous SPEVIGO use was consistent with the safety profiles of use of SPEVIGO from Trial Effisayil-1 and randomized controlled data from Trial Effisayil-2.

Clinical Development of Spesolimab

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS): Among approximately 835 subjects exposed to spesolimab during clinical development, GBS was reported in 3 subjects who received various doses of spesolimab via various methods of administration in clinical trials for unapproved indications.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pediatric Use: The safety and effectiveness of SPEVIGO for the treatment of GPP have been established in pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg. Use of SPEVIGO for this indication is supported by data from a randomized, placebo-controlled study, which included 6 pediatric subjects 14 to 17 years of age with a history of GPP treated with subcutaneous SPEVIGO (Study Effisayil-2), and evidence from an adequate and well-controlled study of intravenous SPEVIGO in adults with GPP (Study Effisayil-1), with additional pharmacokinetic analyses showing similar drug exposure levels in adults and pediatric subjects 12 years of age and older and weighing 40 kg or more. The safety and effectiveness of SPEVIGO in pediatric patients younger than 12 years of age or in pediatric patients weighing less than 40 kg have not been established.

Please see SPEVIGO Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

About ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) Cream

ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) cream is currently FDA-approved in the U.S. as the first and only topical pan-JAK treatment for chronic hand eczema (CHE). Use of ANZUPGO in combination with other JAK inhibitors or potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.41 ANZUPGO cream is also approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Canada under the brand name ANZUPGO for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or not advisable. ANZUPGO cream is also under investigation in other markets.

ANZUPGO cream is a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe CHE in adults. It inhibits the activation of JAK-STAT signaling, which plays a key role in the pathogenesis of CHE.41,42

In 2014, LEO Pharma obtained the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize delgocitinib for topical use in dermatological indications worldwide, excluding Japan, where Shionogi & Co., Ltd. owns the rights.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ANZUPGO® (DELGOCITINIB) CREAM

What is ANZUPGO?

ANZUPGO is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults who are not well-controlled with or cannot use topical corticosteroids.

The use of ANZUPGO along with other JAK inhibitors or strong immunosuppressants is not recommended.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ANZUPGO is for use on the skin (topical use) only. Do not use ANZUPGO in or on your eyes, mouth or vagina.

What is the most important information I should know about ANZUPGO?

ANZUPGO may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious Infections: ANZUPGO may increase your risk of infections. ANZUPGO contains delgocitinib. Delgocitinib belongs to a class of medicines called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. JAK inhibitors are medicines that affect your immune system. JAK inhibitors can lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections. Some people have had serious infections while taking JAK inhibitors by mouth or applying on the skin, including tuberculosis (TB), and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body.

Samantha Cranko

U.S. & Canada Communications

Email: media@leo-pharma.com

Jes Broe Frederiksen

Global Communications

Email: jebfe@leo-pharma.com