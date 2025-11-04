SUBSCRIBE
LEO Pharma Strengthens Leadership in Medical Dermatology with the Appointment of Sophie Lamle as Chief Development Officer

November 4, 2025 | 
  • Sophie Lamle brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, leading innovation, clinical development, and strategic transformation.
  • Her appointment will further strengthen LEO Pharma’s Search & Develop innovation model, unlocking value with a focus on differentiated assets

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEO Pharma, a leader in medical dermatology, today announces the appointment of Sophie Lamle, D.Phil, as new Executive Vice President (EVP) of Development. Sophie will join the Global Leadership Team and will play an instrumental role in further strengthening LEO Pharma's Search & Development model.



Sophie joins LEO Pharma from Teva Pharmaceuticals where she led the global R&D innovative medicines team, overseeing assets across Immunology and Neuroscience, from discovery through commercialization. She has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry driving innovation, clinical development and strategic transformation.

“I’m very much looking forward to becoming part of the LEO Pharma team, bringing purposeful innovation in medical dermatology. I’m passionate about making a fundamental difference for all those suffering from skin disease. The Search & Development model resonates strongly with me, as I am driven by forging strategic partnerships that accelerate asset progression and demonstrate value through differentiated clinical programs. I look forward to contributing to the next wave of growth at LEO Pharma,” says, Sophie Lamle.

Sophie is originally from the United Kingdom and has a D.Phil. in Chemistry from the University of Oxford. Prior to her role at Teva, Sophie brings experience spanning a variety of roles in Vectura, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and IQVIA.

“Sophie is a very strong international profile and passionate about making a fundamental difference through innovation. With her experience and knowhow in partnerships and co-creation, as well as her strong leadership skills, she is the ideal candidate to lead Development in the next chapter of our journey,” says CEO, Christophe Bourdon.

Sophie Lamle will join LEO Pharma as EVP of Development on December 1, 2025. Prior to her start, Mark Levick will conclude his tenure as interim EVP but will continue serving as a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Innovation Committee.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.


