LEO Pharma Closes Deal for Spevigo®

Adding Spevigo ® is a significant step forward in LEO Pharma’s focused growth strategy, to accelerate and expand patients’ access to treatments for medical dermatological conditions, including generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), a rare and severe skin condition

is a significant step forward in LEO Pharma’s focused growth strategy, to accelerate and expand patients’ access to treatments for medical dermatological conditions, including generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), a rare and severe skin condition Spevigo® (spesolimab) is a first-in-class IL-36R antagonist successfully developed and launched by Boehringer Ingelheim and approved globally for the treatment and prevention of GPP flares

Spesolimab is also being investigated for the treatment of other IL-36-mediated skin diseases

LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, has successfully closed the deal for Spevigo® with Boehringer Ingelheim, as announced on July 14, 2025, following approval from all relevant authorities. The terms of the transaction and the financial assumptions outlined in LEO Pharma’s initial press release regarding the deal remain unchanged. LEO Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim will continue working closely together on finalizing all aspects of the transition of Spevigo® to LEO Pharma.

Spevigo® is an innovative, humanized, and selective monoclonal antibody that targets and blocks the activation of the interleukin-36 (IL-36) receptor - a key signalling pathway in the immune system implicated in the pathogenesis of several autoinflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP).123

Spevigo® will join LEO Pharma’s global dermatology portfolio as its third strategic brand. Spevigo® is available in more than 40 countries including the U.S., Japan, China, and most European countries to treat GPP flares in adults.4

“With our specialization in dermatology, LEO Pharma is uniquely positioned to take over Spevigo® and expand access to care, bringing progress to underserved patients,” said Christophe Bourdon, CEO of LEO Pharma. “We are committed to ensuring this innovative treatment reaches its full potential by building on Boehringer Ingelheim’s pioneering efforts. Bringing Spevigo® to more patients is an important step in helping those living with GPP, a community with limited treatment options.”

GPP is a rare, heterogeneous, and potentially life-threatening skin disease. It is characterized by the accumulation of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell) in the skin, leading to painful, sterile pustules across the body. The disease course varies, with some patients experiencing relapsing episodes with recurrent flares - often accompanied by fever, malaise, fatigue, and a risk of organ failure - while others endure persistent disease with intermittent flares. 7891011

LEO Pharma will be responsible for commercialization and further development of Spevigo®, leveraging its global commercial platform in medical dermatology to accelerate and expand access to treatment for patients with GPP. Spesolimab is also being investigated for the treatment of other IL-36-mediated skin diseases, including pyoderma gangrenosum.

Spevigo® will be included in the financials for FY 2025 with three months of impact. Preliminary assessment suggests that Spevigo® will contribute less than one percent to revenue growth in 2025. Ongoing costs for Spevigo®, mainly related to development activities, are preliminarily assessed to reduce the adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025 by up to two percentage points. Excluding Spevigo® the outlook for revenue growth of 7-9% at constant exchange rates and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16-18%, as communicated with the H1 2025 Interim Report, published August 18, 2025, is unchanged.

About Spevigo®

Spevigo® is a humanized, selective antibody that specifically blocks the activation of the IL-36R, a signalling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of several autoinflammatory diseases, including GPP. It is the first targeted therapy for the treatment of GPP and has been evaluated in the largest clinical program specifically for the treatment of patients with GPP.123

About generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP)

GPP is a chronic, heterogenous, neutrophilic inflammatory disease associated with skin and systemic symptoms that is distinct from plaque psoriasis. GPP is recognized as a separate clinical entity from other forms of psoriasis, with the IL-36 pathway being a key driver of GPP and triggering response to treatment.56 GPP can become life-threatening (mortality rates ranging from 2% to 16%) due to severe complications, such as multisystem organ failure and sepsis requiring urgent hospital care; many GPP patients also suffer from various comorbidities, which contribute to the ongoing burden for the patient and healthcare systems.87 GPP symptoms appear unpredictable and present on a continuum, which greatly impacts a patient’s quality of life, and may cause fear and anxiety over the disease course, as well as long-term impacts on quality of life related to work/school, emotional health, social activities, and finances.889

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

