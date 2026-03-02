LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in five upcoming investor conferences in March.
Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
W South Beach, Miami
Management will present at 1:00 PM EDT
Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Eden Roc Miami Beach, Miami
Management will present at 1:40 PM EDT
Barclays Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Thursday, March 12, 2026
Management will be available for 1x1 meetings
KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Virtual
Management will present at 3:45 PM EDT
38th Annual ROTH Conference
March 22-24, 2026
Management will be available for 1x1 meetings and may also participate in a presentation or fireside chat.
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.
LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
