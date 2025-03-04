SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

March 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in March.

37th Annual ROTH Conference
Monday, March 17, 2025
The Laguna Cliffs Marriott, Dana Point, CA
Management will present at 4:00 PM PDT

KeyBanc Healthcare Forum
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Virtual Event
Management will present at 1:30 PM EDT

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Virtual Event
Management will present at 10:00 AM EDT

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

CONTACT: Contact: Greg Manker Director Business Development & Investor Relations LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Phone: (781) 362-1260 Email: gmanker@lemaitre.com

