LeMaitre Q4 2024 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, reported Q4 2024 results, announced an increased quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (+25%), and provided guidance.

Q4 2024 Financial Results

Sales $55.7mm, +14% (+14% organic) vs. Q4 2023

Gross margin 69.3%, +121 bps

Op. income $12.9mm, +26%

Op. margin 23%

Earnings per diluted share $0.49, +30%

Cash up $175.8mm sequentially to $299.7mm

Grafts (+23%), carotid shunts (+14%) and catheters (+12%) drove Q4 sales growth. APAC sales increased 21%, EMEA 18% and the Americas 12%. XenoSure patches received Chinese cardiac approval in December.

The gross margin improved to 69.3% (vs. 68.1% in Q4 2023), due to higher ASPs and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income of $12.9mm was up 26% in Q4. Operating expenses grew 12% largely due to sales-related compensation and personnel. The Company employed 152 (+12%) sales reps at 12/31/2024 and 31 (+29%) sales managers.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2024 was a productive year. More reps, higher ASPs, a better GM and controlled spending produced growth in sales (+14%), op. income (+42%) & EPS (+44%). $300mm of cash provides strategic optionality.”

Business Outlook

Q1 2025 Guidance Full Year Guidance Sales $56.7mm - $58.7mm

(Mid: $57.7mm, +8%, +10% Org.) $235.4mm - $242.8mm

(Mid: $239.1mm, +9%, +10% Org.) Gross Margin 69.7% 69.7% Op. Income $12.3mm - $13.7mm

(Mid: $13.0mm, +10%) $57.3mm - $62.4mm

(Mid: $59.8mm, +15%) Op. Margin (Mid) 23% 25% EPS $0.48 - $0.53

(Mid: $0.50, +15%) $2.15 - $2.32

(Mid: $2.24, +16%)

Quarterly Dividend Increase

On February 18, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (+25%) of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2025.

Convertible Senior Notes

On December 19, 2024, the Company issued 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in the aggregate principal amount of $172.5mm. The notes will mature on February 1, 2030 unless earlier purchased, redeemed, or converted. Net proceeds of $167.7mm will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and business development activities. For more information, see the Company’s December 16, 2024 press release.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 18, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 17, 2026, unless extended by the Board.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company’s short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as “organic.” The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other commercial matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,610 $ 24,269 Short-term marketable securities 274,112 80,805 Accounts receivable, net 30,063 25,064 Inventory and other deferred costs 64,927 58,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,480 6,380 Total current assets 402,192 194,598 Property and equipment, net 24,800 21,754 Right-of-use leased assets 16,768 18,027 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 35,819 41,711 Deferred tax assets 1,425 1,003 Other assets 4,868 3,740 Total assets $ 551,817 $ 346,778 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,761 $ 3,734 Accrued expenses 24,732 23,650 Acquisition-related obligations 1,433 24 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,681 2,471 Total current liabilities 30,607 29,879 Convertible senior notes, net 167,772 - Lease liabilities - long-term 15,232 16,624 Deferred tax liabilities 85 107 Other long-term liabilities 831 2,268 Total liabilities 214,527 48,878 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 242 239 Additional paid-in capital 213,760 200,755 Retained earnings 145,090 115,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,184 ) (4,625 ) Treasury stock (15,618 ) (13,899 ) Total stockholders’ equity 337,290 297,900 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 551,817 $ 346,778





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net sales $ 55,717 $ 48,883 $ 219,863 $ 193,484 Cost of sales 17,127 15,618 68,962 66,435 Gross profit 38,590 33,265 150,901 127,049 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 12,626 10,268 46,737 41,054 General and administrative 9,492 8,440 36,258 31,832 Research and development 3,618 4,351 15,650 16,966 Restructuring - - - 485 Total operating expenses 25,736 23,059 98,645 90,337 Income from operations 12,854 10,206 52,256 36,712 Other income (expense), net Interest income 1,610 992 4,949 3,077 Interest expense (205 ) - (205 ) - Other income (loss), net (238 ) 115 (125 ) (314 ) Income before income taxes 14,021 11,313 56,875 39,475 Provision for income taxes 2,837 2,848 12,837 9,370 Net income $ 11,184 $ 8,465 $ 44,038 $ 30,105 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.38 $ 1.96 $ 1.36 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.38 $ 1.93 $ 1.34 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,506 22,278 22,452 22,217 Diluted 22,902 22,459 22,779 22,423 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.64 $ 0.56





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 36,629 66 % $ 32,812 67 % $ 144,583 66 % $ 130,308 67 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 15,275 27 % 12,920 26 % 59,969 27 % 51,099 27 % Asia Pacific 3,813 7 % 3,151 7 % 15,311 7 % 12,077 6 % Total Net Sales $ 55,717 100 % $ 48,883 100 % $ 219,863 100 % $ 193,484 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 11,184 $ 8,465 $ 44,038 $ 30,105 Interest (income) expense, net (1,405 ) (992 ) (4,744 ) (3,077 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,416 2,443 9,608 9,515 Provision for income taxes 2,837 2,848 12,837 9,370 EBITDA $ 15,032 $ 12,764 $ 61,739 $ 45,913 EBITDA percentage increase (decrease) 18 % 34 %