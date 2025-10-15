LB Pharmaceuticals Appoints James Rawls, Pharm.D., as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX) today announced the appointment of James Rawls, Pharm.D., as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Throughout his career, Dr. Rawls has led or contributed to more than a dozen successful regulatory filings and product approvals in the United States, Europe, and Japan, with specific experience in neuropsychiatric diseases.

“Dr. Rawls has a remarkable depth of regulatory expertise that will be instrumental as we advance LB-102 into a Phase 3 clinical trial in schizophrenia and a Phase 2 clinical trial in bipolar depression in 2026,” said Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer of LB Pharmaceuticals. “His experience leading successful FDA and global regulatory engagements, particularly in neuropsychiatry, will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our work to make LB-102 the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States.”

Dr. Rawls has more than 25 years of regulatory leadership experience across global biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong track record of successful interactions with global health authorities, regulatory approvals, and team building. He joins LB Pharmaceuticals from Boston Biodevelopment, LLC, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, leading regulatory strategy and execution for multiple small and mid-sized biopharma clients. Prior to that, he held senior regulatory leadership roles at Sumitomo Pharma America, where he built and oversaw a regulatory team of more than 60 employees following the integration of seven subsidiaries, including Sunovion. During his 15-year tenure at Sunovion, Dr. Rawls led the Global Regulatory Affairs function and supported numerous global product approvals and lifecycle expansions across multiple therapeutic areas. He also spent over a decade in increasingly senior regulatory roles at Novartis. He is a Doctor of Pharmacy graduate from the University of Michigan and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Research at Novartis and Rutgers University.

Dr. Rawls added, “The complexity of neuropsychiatric drug development demands thoughtful, evidence-driven regulatory strategy that is bold but pragmatic. I’m energized by LB Pharmaceuticals’ mission and look forward to working with the highly skilled and experienced team at LB Pharmaceuticals as we advance LB-102 in the clinic with the goal of delivering a new treatment option for patients with neuropsychiatric disorders.”

About LB-102

LB-102 is a Phase 3-ready oral, small molecule and a methylated derivative of amisulpride. In early 2025, LB Pharmaceuticals announced positive data from a four-week placebo-controlled, double-blinded, Phase 2 trial in patients with acute schizophrenia. The Phase 2 trial demonstrated statistically significant benefit versus placebo at all doses studied, a potentially class leading safety profile among D2 antagonists and partial agonists, and positive effects on negative symptoms and cognition. LB-102 is advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial for acute schizophrenia and a Phase 2 clinical trial for bipolar depression. Additional expansion opportunities for LB-102 could include major depressive disorder (MDD), predominantly negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and agitation, as well as bipolar mania and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.

