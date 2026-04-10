SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LB Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD) and other neuropsychiatric diseases, today announced that Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 11:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” page under the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lbpharma.us/investors/events/, where a replay of the webcast will be archived.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive MDD, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a wide range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

Media and Investor Contact
Ellen Rose
erose@lbpharma.us


New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The skyline of New York City
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Now in New York
March 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists working in lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Clinical Professionals Now
March 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie