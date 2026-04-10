LB Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD) and other neuropsychiatric diseases, today announced that Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 11:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” page under the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lbpharma.us/investors/events/, where a replay of the webcast will be archived.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive MDD, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a wide range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

Media and Investor Contact

Ellen Rose

erose@lbpharma.us