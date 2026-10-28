Latest Data of Orelabrutinib Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that latest data of orelabrutinib, its novel BTK inhibitor, were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026.

1. A Phase II Trial of Orelabrutinib Combined with New CD20 monoclonal antibody in Previously Untreated Marginal Zone Lymphoma: A Multicenter, Single-Arm Study (ZOOM Trial) Results Update (Poster No.: 5545)



Orelabrutinib combined with zuberitamab achieves high efficacy, deep and durable responses, and favorable tolerability in untreated marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). This regimen is a promising frontline therapeutic option for MZL patients.

Among EOT-evaluable patients, best objective response rate (ORR) was 89.5%, and completed response rate (CRR) was 73.7%. Median follow-up was 9.1 months. Median duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival (PFS), and overall survival (OS) were not reached. 12-month PFS was 95.2%, and 24-month PFS was 79.4%.

The study also showed that the safety profile is manageable.

2. Sustained Benefit of Orelabrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Up to 5 Years of Follow-Up from a Phase 2 Study (e-Poster No.: 7583)



With nearly 5 years of follow-up, orelabrutinib demonstrates durable efficacy and favorable long-term safety in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL), supporting its clinical utility for this population.

As of the data cutoff date, median follow-up was 57.8 months, overall response rate (ORR) was 93.8% and CRR increased to 31.3% from 26.3% in interim analysis. Median PFS was 50.8 months, and median OS was not reached.

The safety profile was favorable. No atrial fibrillation was observed.

3. Sequential Maintenance with Orelabrutinib Plus Rituximab in Intermediate- or High-Risk Marginal Zone Lymphoma: A Real-World Retrospective Study (e-Poster No.: 7479)



Sequential maintenance with orelabrutinib plus rituximab effectively deepened response in intermediate- or high- risk MZL, demonstrating promising antitumor activity and a favorable safety profile.

All the patients in the study achieved partial response (PR) post induction. Median maintenance cycles were 6. After maintenance, 66.7% PR patients converted to complete response, 33.3% maintained PR, with an overall response rate of 100%. Median PFS and OS were not reached.

Most treatment-related adverse events were grade 1-2. No off-target toxicities such as atrial fibrillation or severe bleeding were observed up to the data cutoff.

For more detailed clinical data, please refer to ESMO website.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit https://www.innocarepharma.com/en and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Media Investors Chunhua Lu 86-10-66609879 86-10-66609999 chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com ir@innocarepharma.com



