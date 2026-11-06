Larimar Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations for the Nomlabofusp Program at the Upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that previously disclosed interim clinical data from the ongoing open-label study of long-term daily nomlabofusp administration, and new plasma lipid and gene expression analyses in study participants with Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) will be presented as part of three poster presentations at the upcoming International Congress for Ataxia Research (ICAR) 2026 being held November 10–13, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Long-Term Daily Nomlabofusp Administration in Patients with Friedreich’s Ataxia: Interim Observations from an Ongoing Open-Label Study





Long-Term Daily Nomlabofusp Administration in Patients with Friedreich’s Ataxia: Interim Observations from an Ongoing Open-Label Study Abstract Title: Plasma Lipid Profiles in Patients with Friedreich’s Ataxia Before and After Treatment with Nomlabofusp





Plasma Lipid Profiles in Patients with Friedreich’s Ataxia Before and After Treatment with Nomlabofusp Abstract Title: Dysregulated Gene Expression in Friedreich’s Ataxia and Response to Treatment with Nomlabofusp





All three posters will be presented during the Poster Session Day 3 on Thursday, November 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET in the Poster and Exhibitor Hall (D) at the Cobb Convention Center.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2569 Company Contact:

Michael Celano

Chief Financial Officer

mcelano@larimartx.com

(484) 414-2715



