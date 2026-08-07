Lantern Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2026 Operating & Financial Results on August 14th, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast to be held Friday, August 14th, 9:00 a.m. ET, register for the webcast here

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), an artificial intelligence (“AI”) company developing targeted and transformative cancer therapies using its proprietary RADR® and Open-Medicine AI platforms with multiple clinical stage drug programs, today announced that it will host its second quarter 2026 operating and financial results webcast on Friday, August 14, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Management intends to discuss the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and provide guidance on upcoming milestones, clinical trials and developments relating to the RADR® and Open-Medicine AI platforms. Panna Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantern Pharma, will lead the call and will be joined by other members of the management team.

To register for the webinar, please sign up at the Zoom webcast link provided in the link: Lantern Pharma Q2 2026 earnings Zoom webcast registration link. A replay of the earnings call webcast will be available after the call on the investor relations section of the Company's website: ir.lanternpharma.com.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRN) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform cancer therapy development. The Company’s pipeline includes LP-300, LP-184, and LP-284. Lantern established an AI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India, in the first quarter of 2026 and has commercialized its multi-agentic AI capabilities through the platform now operating as Open-Medicine AI (OMAI).

For more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the planned discussion of our operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026; the planned discussion of upcoming milestones, clinical trials and developments relating to our RADR® and Open-Medicine AI platforms; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to transform oncology drug discovery and development.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “model,” “objective,” “aim,” “upcoming,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the existence of substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern in the absence of obtaining substantial additional funding, (ii) the risk that we may not be able to secure sufficient future funding when needed and as required to advance and support our existing and planned clinical trials and operations, (iii) the risk that observations in preclinical studies and early or preliminary observations in clinical studies do not ensure that later observations, studies and development will be consistent or successful, (iv) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (v) the risk that we may not be successful in licensing potential candidates or in completing potential partnerships and collaborations, (vi) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (vii) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary AI platforms has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, (viii) the risk that our AI platform commercialization efforts, including Open-Medicine AI, may not generate the anticipated revenue or achieve the expected market adoption, and (ix) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2026.

You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

ir@lanternpharma.com

+1-972-277-1136