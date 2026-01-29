Laborie Acquires the JADA® System for Rapid Postpartum Hemorrhage Control, Expanding Obstetrics Portfolio

The JADA® System for treatment of abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding, and the team behind the product, join Laborie, strengthening the company's commitment to improving maternal health.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laborie Medical Technologies Corp ("Laborie") today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of the JADA® System, marking a major milestone in expanding the company's obstetrics portfolio. The addition of the JADA, an FDA-cleared device for the rapid control and treatment of abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding, further reinforces Laborie's commitment to transforming the patient journey through innovative solutions that enhance maternal health and safety.

Joining an obstetrics portfolio that spans antepartum, intrapartum, postpartum, neonatal, and surgical care, the JADA System addresses one of the most urgent challenges in childbirth — postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), the leading cause of maternal mortality worldwide. Each year, millions of women experience PPH, accounting for more than 20% of all maternal deaths.1

"The JADA System helps care teams provide treatment during one of the most vulnerable moments of childbirth when every second counts," said Nikki Bruce, Laborie's Vice President and General Manager of OB. "The mission of our Laborie OB business unit has always been to help every mother and newborn go home healthy. This acquisition strengthens that promise and reflects our passion for improving maternal health worldwide."

As part of the acquisition, Laborie will welcome more than 90 new colleagues, primarily in commercial roles.

"The addition of the JADA System and the incredible team behind it marks a tremendous milestone for our OB business and an exciting chapter in Laborie's history," said Laborie President and CEO Chris Smith. "This step forward aligns perfectly with our company's dedication to elevating the standard of care for clinicians and patients."

Backed by multiple clinical studies validating safety2 and effectiveness3, the JADA system uses a low-level vacuum, to trigger natural uterine contractions to help stop bleeding quickly and effectively. It has helped more than 136,000 mothers in more than 20 countries, establishing vacuum induced postpartum hemorrhage care into a recognized standard.

"Patricia Industries is proud to welcome the JADA System and its talented team to Laborie," said Sofia Gerard, Managing Director at Patricia Industries, a part of investor AB and owner of Laborie. "This addition highlights Laborie's dedication to improving maternal health outcomes globally and brings a proven, innovative option that complements our portfolio of technologies in maternal health."

"We are excited to accelerate Laborie's growth and support its mission with the acquisition of the JADA system – a product that provides an important treatment option for caregivers and mothers around the world," said Yuriy Prilutskiy, Co-Head of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB and owner of Laborie. "This transaction reflects Patricia Industries' commitment to growing our platform companies through acquisitions that enable them to pursue their inspirational missions while enhancing their portfolio innovation and long-term profitable growth – aligning with our organization's purpose of creating value for people and society by building strong and sustainable businesses."

To learn more the JADA® System, visit the Laborie website.

About Laborie Medical Technologies

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity. Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class clinical education & information program. Laborie is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information visit www.laborie.com.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations.

